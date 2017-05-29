When the guest kills the host

Who believes it proper to have a minority population calling for the subjugation, death, and murder of the majority members of the host nation to satisfy their religious dogma? Anyone?

Didsbury Mosque’s YouTube channel still features videos from clerics including American Abdullah Hakim Quick. Didsbury mosque still features YouTube videos from clerics like Abdullah Hakim Quick He called for homosexuals to be killed and death for those who do not follow Islam.

The "kafir" are not followers of Islam. See the K word

Homosexuality is prohibited in the Quran, 10 Islamic nations have the death penalty simply for a human form of sexual expression. are they radical nations or Islamic nations?

MPs accused the mosque of playing a part in Abedi’s radicalisation.

Pious, focused on his faith, following what he learned at his local mosque. Unless there is a religion called radicalism, it was Islam (submission) he practiced. He submitted himself to the teachings of his Islamic faith. Reinforced in his mosque, no doubt, yet taken literally from the words and deeds of his prophet. Unfortunately, these teachings lead to murder often times. Does anyone know the number of "guests" residing in Britain who share the same worldview as the "Shahid" suicide bomber, you know, who are out there right now?

Labour’s Khalid Mahmood said: “It has to be asked where a 22-year-old man born and bred in Manchester gets that sort of hatred from. “We tend to think the problem is the internet and social media. “But people don’t just turn up one day and look at things online.

Britain has as many as 23,000 would be Salman Abedis

Intelligence officers have identified 23,000 jihadist extremists living in Britain as potential terrorist attackers, it emerged yesterday. The scale of the challenge facing the police and security services was disclosed by Whitehall sources after criticism that multiple opportunities to stop the Manchester bomber had been missed.

I lament once Great Britain. it seems like they are funding their own conquest,

Recorded by both the U.K. Sun and Telegraph, Choundary says:

"We are on Jihad Seekers Allowance, we take the Jizya (protection money paid to Muslims by non-Muslims) which is ours anyway.

"The normal situation is to take money from the [non-Muslims] isn't it? So this is the normal situation."

“They give us the money. You work, give us the money. Allah Akbar, we take the money. Hopefully there is no one from the DSS (Department of Social Security) listening.”

“Ah, but you see people will say you are not working. But the normal situation is for you to take money from the Kuffar (non-Muslim) So we take Jihad Seeker’s Allowance.”

None so deaf as those that will not hear. None so blind as those that will not see. Matthew Henry

The Manchester suicide bomber used taxpayer-funded student loans and benefits to bankroll the terror plot, police believe. Salman Abedi is understood to have received thousands of pounds in state funding in the run up to Monday’s atrocity even while he was overseas receiving bomb-making training.

