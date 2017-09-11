G*d............ what's in a name?

G*d............ hark the herald angels sing. G*d is almighty, G*d is one.

In my opinion, G*D is one of the finest ideas ever conceptualized, or recognized, by the human species. I however freely acknowledge that misconceptions about G*d or gods have caused some of humanities greatest atrocities. Many of these atrocious acts are with us, still, sadly, today. Men and women still fight and die over a concept of G*d. It is only by further understanding this very complex concept that humanity has any chance at salvation. Whether your salvation is secular or spiritual, it matters not. Knowledge enriches the soul, even among those claiming to be soulless.

In the here and now, in 2017 (Anno Domini) fear inappropriately stalks any dialogue of a religious nature in western secular society. Profoundly, and at unprecedented levels a strict silence in enforced. G*d is a "taboo" subject, as more and more violence is committed in it's name. But what is in a name you may ask? Far more than you have may have bargained for my friends. My goal is to kill an idea within your conscience. It is a delusional idea that has no basis in reality, secular or otherwise.

Humans throughout our history have believed nonsense, unbelievably ridiculous stupid ass nonsense. No one could possibly believe the shit humans have believed. It's been stunningly, and utterly preposterously nonsensical, yet nevertheless we have believed! Some of this nonsense is named or identified as religious in nature. Some nonsense is just nonsensical.

The idea of Abrahamic religions are one such nonsensical idea.

There is the religion of Abraham (Judaism) and that is it. Abraham had one religion right? If you believe I am incorrect, please source any other religion that Abraham had, from Abraham, in his own words asserting that fact. People of the Jewish faith have Abraham as patriarch.

Christians recognize the G*d of Jesus, who was Jewish. Jesus recognized the Jewish concept of G*d. Jesus was, in my opinion, the patriarch of the Christian faith. That is a connection, clear and easy to follow logically.

It, the same G*d myth is killing Jews, and Christians, as liberals, and progressive repeat the dogma of Islam as if it is a secular reality. It is not. But their claims reinforce the dogma of Islam, making it, in my opinion, far more dangerous and aggressive for the believers of the two other faiths to co-exist. As even atheists claim to know it is the same god. See word ATHEISTS (LOL) When Christians in Africa, are butchered for not accepting allah as their G*d. Know that you, whoever and wherever you are, you hold the same concept of G*d used by the butchers slaughtering in the name of allah. You hold the same nonsensical "Abrahamic faith" delusion in common with them.

Let that just sink in for a moment. Do you want to continue to share the same concept of an "Abrahamic" G*d with those killers?

The expression 'Abrahamic religions' originates from the Qur'an's repeated references to the 'religion of Abraham' (see Surahs 2:130,135; 3:95; 6:123, 161; 12:38; 16:123; 22:78). In particular, this expression refers specifically to Islam, and is sometimes contrasted to Judaism and Christianity, as for example in Surah 2:135: "They say: "Become Jews or Christians if ye would be guided (To salvation)." Say thou: "Nay! (I would rather) the Religion of Abraham the True, and he joined not gods with God." In the Qur'an, Abraham is declared to have been a Muslim, 'not a Jew nor a Christian' (Surah 3:67)

Making this claim, nothing but part of the dogma of Mohammad's ideology. Clearly separating it from a secular reality.

"Abrahamic religions". - It is a modern social construct of half-crazed, solipsistic idealists who's well-meaning intent(?) has supported the dogma of some of the worst theocratic monsters our world has experienced. Yet the world's empty headed progressive dilettantes persist. Christians are killed persistently and repeatedly for not excepting that they share the same god concept with their neighbors. Who hold another god concept entirely.

CAIRO — Dressed in military fatigues, the gunmen waved down the bus filled with Christian pilgrims as it wended its way down a dusty side-road in the desert of western Egypt, headed toward a monastery. Claiming to be security officers, the gunmen ordered the passengers to get out. They separated the men from the women and children, and instructed them to surrender their mobile phones. They told the men to recite the shahada, the Islamic declaration of faith.

Attempting to force them to believe in the same god concept. These men died before accepting the claim of a mutual, shared concept of god. The difference between the two concepts at that time was so great, that they gave up their lives rather than lie, to save themselves. That is the conviction of belief they had. This "same god", total nonsense is parroted by Progressive ideologues, and Islamic ideologues alike for different reasons. Yet still, the effect is to reinforce the dogmatic system of beliefs held by both. Neither Islamic or progressive ideologues have any affinity for the Christian faith whatsoever. They both view it as a competing system of belief.

When the men refused, the gunmen opened fire. At least 28 people were killed, several with a single shot to the head, according to the Egyptian authorities and relatives of the victims, several of whom were children. The attack on Friday in Minya Province, 120 miles south of Cairo, was a coldblooded escalation of sectarian violence targeting minority Christians that has left more than 100 people dead since December and shaken the country’s government.

All G*d concepts have a beginning, at some point in history they were born, recognized, or changed slightly to fit into new cultural, or societal dynamic as needed by those conceptualizing or constructing their G*D concept. Here is the first source of allah in Islamic sources.

We most try to separate often repeated dogmas from reality. The Tafsir of Ibn Kathir will further tell the story of why allah is what it is.

The Story of rebuilding the House by Quraysh before the Messenger of Allah was sent as Prophet

The Dispute regarding Who should place the Black Stone in Its Place

Taken from the top of the page in the first link.

In his Sirah, Muhammad bin Ishaq bin Yasar said, "When the Messenger of Allah reached thirty-five years of age, the Quraysh gathered to rebuild the Ka`bah, this included covering it with a roof. However, they were weary of demolishing it. During that time, the Ka`bah was barely above a man's shoulder, so they wanted to raise its height and build a ceiling on top. Some people had stolen the Ka`bah's treasure beforehand,

The treasure referred to here is the black stone of the Kabba.

which used to be in a well in the middle of the Ka`bah. The treasure was later found with a man called, Duwayk, a freed servant of Bani Mulayh bin `Amr, from the tribe of Khuza`ah. The Quraysh cut off his hand as punishment.

The cutting off of hands is clearly an Arab pagan law, or a custom.

Now it's codified in the prophet Mohammad's laws of 'allah'.. known as sharia.(the way or path) also know as Mohammad's habitual practice.

Some people claimed that those who actually stole the treasure left it with Duwayk. Afterwards, the sea brought a ship that belonged to a Roman merchant to the shores of Jeddah, where it washed-up. So they collected the ship's wood to use it for the Ka`bah's ceiling; a Coptic carpenter in Makkah prepared what they needed for the job. When they decided to begin the demolition process to rebuild the House, AbuWahb bin `Amr bin `A'idh bin `Abd bin `Imran bin Makhzum took a stone from the Ka`bah; the stone slipped from his hand and went back to where it had been. He said, `O people of Quraysh! Do not spend on rebuilding the House, except from what was earned from pure sources. No money earned from a prostitute, usury or injustice should be included.'''IbnIshaq commented here that the people also attribute these words to Al-Walid bin Al-Mughirah bin `Abdullah bin `Amr bin Makhzum. IbnIshaq continued, "The Quraysh began to organize their efforts to rebuild the Ka`bah, each subtribe taking the responsibility of rebuilding a designated part of it. However, they were still weary about bringing down the Ka`bah. Al-Walid bin Al-Mughirah said, `I will start to bring it down.' He held an ax and stood by the Ka`bah and said, `O Allah!

The Kaaba is the house of the Pagan Deities or gods, and here the greater one, it's called "allah" in this instance. it's "Akbar" or greater than the other idols.

No harm is meant. O Allah! We only seek to do a good service.'

At this particular time in history, Mohammad is not yet the prophet of Islam, he and everybody else living in Mecca are pagans. Who only know of pagan gods. There has yet to have been a "revelation" claimed by Mohammad, it will not come for another five years. And we see, Al-Walid bin Al-Mughirah, begging 'allah's' forgiveness, because he is about to strike the house of 'allah' with an axe, and does not want to anger 'allah', who at this time, is a pagan deity. The Kaaba is still now, the house of 'allah', and the black stone is still residing there.

He then started to chop the House's stones. The people waited that night and said, `We will wait and see. If something strikes him, we will not bring it down and instead rebuid it the way it was. If nothing happens to him, then Allah will have agreed to what we are doing.'

'allah' is the "top stone" the big dog, head honcho, main man," Allah is "Akbar" or Greater than, the other idols

The next morning, Al-Walid went to work on the Ka`bah, and the people started bringing the Ka`bah down with him. When they reached the foundations that Ibrahim built, they uncovered green stones that were above each other, just like a pile of spears.''IbnIshaq then said that some people told him, "A man from Quraysh, who was helping rebuild the Ka`bah, placed the shovel between two of these stones to pull them up; when one of the stones was moved, all of Makkah shook, so they did not dig up these stones.''

Now on to the second link.

IbnIshaq said, "The tribes of Quraysh collected stones to rebuild the House, each tribe collecting on their own. They started rebuilding it, until the rebuilding of the Ka`bah reached the point where the Black Stone was to be placed in its designated site.

The corner of the Kaaba (where it can be found today)

A dispute erupted between the various tribes of Quraysh, each seeking the honor of placing the Black Stone for their own tribe.

Mohammad is from a clan of the Quraysh tribe, the highest deity of the tribe is clearly a black stone. This black stone is a pagan Deity.

The dispute almost led to violence between the leaders of Quraysh in the area of the Sacred House. Banu`Abd Ad-Dar and Banu`Adi bin Ka`b bin Lu'ay, gave their mutual pledge to fight until death.

Fighting to the death over the honor (supremacy ) of a black stone is still ongoing in the contemporary world today. Open a newspaper.

However, five or four days later, Abu Umayyah bin Al-Mughirah bin `Abdullah bin `Amr bin Makhzum, the oldest man from Quraysh then intervened at the right moment. AbuUmayyah suggested that Quraysh should appoint the first man to enter the House from its entrance to be a mediator between them. They agreed. The Messenger - Muhammad - was the first person to enter the House. When the various leaders of Quraysh realized who the first one was, they all proclaimed, `This is Al-Amin (the Honest one). We all accept him; This is Muhammad.' When the Prophet reached the area where the leaders were gathering and they informed him about their dispute, he asked them to bring a garment and place it on the ground. He placed the Black Stone on it.

Mohammad shows great reverence to the stone and treats it with respect, the black stone is an object of worship. It must have been a great honor to be "in-trusted" with the placement of his family's sacred idol. The black stone was the most revered object of worship at this time and place. Mecca, 5 years before Mohammad became a prophet.

He then requested that each of the leaders of Quraysh hold the garment from one side and all participate in lifting the Black Stone, moving it to its designated area. Next, the Prophet carried the Black Stone by himself and placed it in its designated position and built around it. The Quraysh used to call the Messenger of Allah `Al-Amin' even before the revelation came to him.''

Al-Amin. trustworthy in Arabic, Mohammad was "in trusted" with the well being of the black stone, making sure no harm came to it. He was certainly the man for the job, as now the black stone is still the main (only) attraction in the Kaaba, the "lowly" tribal deity of the Quraysh tribe, is now what Mohammad wanted, it's the only idol worshiped in the Kaaba. The "jinn" of his pagan father must have been so proud, after all, his name was slave of allah (Abdullah)

How do you possibly explain this to your Jewish neighbors, that you are attempting to convince that you, in fact, share a common, mutual, concept of G*d, together in fraternal monotheistic brotherhood. That is going to be tricky, for sure. But the prophet had an answer, as long as that answer is not closely examined.

And how do you explain to your pagan brothers, that you are getting rid of idols because monotheism is the only true faith, and leave the idol of your family standing triumphantly alone at the Kaaba? He turns to the bible for an answer, but he gets the story wrong, to his advantage of course. He is after all, attempting to transform 'allah' into the G*d of the universe. Mohammad needs a good reason to break all of the idols but one. His, the 'allah' idol.

(57. "And by Allah, I shall plot a plan for your idols after you have gone away and turned your backs.'') (58. So he broke them to pieces, except the biggest of them, that they might turn to it.)

Here is the important thing to remember, Abraham never worshiped the idol he left standing before at any time or place, nor, did he acknowledge it later, as an object of worship. As far as I know, the name of the idol he did not break, was so insignificant to Jewish tradition, that the name itself, has been lost in the mists of history.

(59. They said: "Who has done this to our gods He must indeed be one of the wrongdoers.'') (60. They said: "We heard a young man talking against them, who is called Ibrahim.'') (61. They said: "Then bring him before the eyes of the people, that they may testify.'') (62. They said: "Are you the one who has done this to our gods, O Ibrahim'') (63. He said: "Nay, this one, the biggest of them did it. Ask them, if they can speak!'')

Here is the Jewish version of the Islamic text above.

THE PREACHER OF THE TRUE FAITH

When Abraham attained the age of twenty years, his father Terah fell ill. He spoke as follows to his sons Haran and Abraham, "I adjure you by your lives, my sons, sell these two idols for me, for I have not enough money to meet our expenses." Haran executed the wish of his father, but if any one accosted Abraham, to buy an idol from him, and asked him the price, he would answer, "Three manehs," and then question in turn, "How old art thou?" "Thirty years," the reply would be. "Thou art thirty years of age, and yet thou wouldst worship this idol which I made but to-day?" The man would depart and go his way, and another would approach Abraham, and ask, "How much is this idol?" and "Five manehs" would be the reply, and again Abraham would put the question, "How old art thou?"--"Fifty years."--"And dost thou who art fifty years of age bow down before this idol which was made but to-day?" Thereupon the man would depart and go his way. Abraham then took two idols, put a rope about their necks, and, with their faces turned downward, he dragged them along the ground, crying aloud all the time: "Who will buy an idol wherein there is no profit, either unto itself or unto him that buys it in order to worship it?

The Patriarch of the Jewish faith (monotheism) seems to greatly disrespect any and all idols.

It has a mouth, but it speaketh not; eyes, but it seeth not; feet, but it walketh not; ears, but it heareth not." The people who heard Abraham were amazed exceedingly at his words. As he went through the streets, he met an old woman who approached him with the purpose of buying an idol, good and big, to be worshipped and loved. "Old woman, old woman," said Abraham, "I know no profit therein, either in the big ones or in the little ones, either unto themselves or unto others. And," he continued to speak to her, "what has become of the big image thou didst buy from my brother Haran, to worship it?" "Thieves," she replied, "came in the night and stole it, while I was still at the bath." "If it be thus," Abraham went on questioning her, "how canst thou pay homage to an idol that cannot save itself from thieves, let alone save others, like thyself, thou silly old woman, out of misfortune? How is it possible for thee to say that the image thou worshippest is a god? If it be a god, why did it not save itself out of the hands of those thieves? Nay, in the idol there is no profit, either unto itself or unto him that adores it."[26] The old woman rejoined, "If what thou sayest be true, whom shall I serve?" "Serve the God of all gods," returned Abraham, "the Lord of lords, who hath created heaven and earth, the sea and all therein--the God of Nimrod and the God of Terah, the God of the east, the west, the south, and the north. Who is Nimrod, the dog, who calleth himself a god, that worship be offered unto him?" Abraham succeeded in opening the eyes of the old woman, and she became a zealous missionary for the true God. When she discovered the thieves who had carried off her idol, and they restored it to her, she broke it in pieces with a stone, and as she wended her way through the streets, she cried aloud, "Who would save his soul from destruction, and be prosperous in all his doings, let him serve the God of Abraham." Thus she converted many men and women to the true belief. Rumors of the words and deeds of the old woman reached the king, and he sent for her. When she appeared before him, he rebuked her harshly, asking her how she dared serve any god but himself. The old woman replied: "Thou art a liar, thou deniest the essence of faith, the One Only God, beside whom there is no other god. Thou livest upon His bounty, but thou payest worship to another, and thou dost repudiate Him, and His teachings, and Abraham His servant." The old woman had to pay for her zeal for the faith with her life. Nevertheless great fear and terror took possession of Nimrod, because the people became more and more attached to the teachings of Abraham, and he knew not how to deal with the man who was undermining the old faith. At the advice of his princes, he arranged a seven days' festival, at which all the people were bidden to appear in their robes of state, their gold and silver apparel. By such display of wealth and power he expected to intimidate Abraham and bring him back to the faith of the king. Through his father Terah, Nimrod invited Abraham to come before him, that he might have the opportunity of seeing his greatness and wealth, and the glory of his dominion, and the multitude of his princes and attendants. But Abraham refused to appear before the king. On the other hand, he granted his father's request that in his absence he sit by his idols and the king's, and take care of them. Alone with the idols, and while he repeated the words, "The Eternal He is God, the Eternal He is God!" he struck the king's idols from their thrones, and began to belabor them with an axe.

The King's idols, Abraham in this text, acknowledges no idols.

With the biggest he started, and with the smallest he ended. He hacked off the feet of one, and the other he beheaded. This one had his eyes struck out, the other had his hands crushed.[27] After all were mutilated, he went away, having first put the axe into the hand of the largest idol.

Why not break that one. Was he trying to elevate the status of the idol he left standing? To promote it, above the other idols?

The feast ended, the king returned, and when he saw all his idols shivered in pieces, he inquired who had perpetrated the mischief. Abraham was named as the one who had been guilty of the outrage, and the king summoned him and questioned him as to his motive for the deed. Abraham replied: "I did not do it; it was the largest of the idols who shattered all the rest.

So, Abraham left the bigger or the "Akbar" (greater) idol alone to make a point, about the inanimate nature of idols. Because even the King knows in his heart, that the bigger idol, did not shatter the little ones.

As I read it, Abraham, had no personal connection to the idol, never gave a shit what happened to the idol after he shatters the other ones.

Remember, Abraham, had no political power, and was therefore at the mercy of the King when he committed his act. Mohammad broke the other 359 idols after he had supreme power in Arabia, and was an unquestionable theocratic dictator with the habit of having those who did not submit to his requests, beheaded hundreds at a time. Mohammad faced no consequences for breaking all the idols of the Kaaba save for one.

Sahih Bukhari : In-book reference / Book 46, Hadith 39

Narrated `Abdullah bin Mas`ud:

The Prophet (ﷺ) entered Mecca and (at that time) there were three hundred-and-sixty idols around the Ka`ba. He started stabbing the idols with a stick he had in his hand and reciting: "Truth (Islam) has come and Falsehood (disbelief) has vanished.

That is a lie. There is one of those idols still in the Kaaba. It is the black stone,(Hajr e Aswad ) the one Mohammad set in its place of honor all those years past.

Now, I asked what is in a name?

Allah, the proper name of the deity of the islamic faith.

The god of Mohammad was a pagan concept, this is made clear as he attacked the Monotheistic Jews, who disputed his concept of a Deity or G*d.

He responds that 'allah' is greater, it becomes obvious that Mohammad feels the Jews have a different concept of G*d, and his (Mohammad's) the 'allah concept of a deity is superior than the Jewish concept.Mohammad is recorded to shout in the linked hadith 'allah is greater" as he attempted to force his concept of G*d on to the Jewish people of Khaibar. Mohammad does not shout allah is Yahweh, Elohim or Jehovah. He shouts, 'allah akbar (Allah is Greater) and he is establishing the superiority of 'allah' over the Jewish concept of G*d. The Jews would not "submit" to Mohammad's assertion, so they were killed.

Sahih Bukhari / Volume-4 / Book-52 / Hadith-195

Narrated Anas:

The Prophet (ﷺ) set out for Khaibar and reached it at night. He used not to attack if he reached the people at night, till the day broke. So, when the day dawned, the Jews came out with their bags and spades. When they saw the Prophet; they said, "Muhammad and his army!" The Prophet (ﷺ) said, Allahu--Akbar! (Allah is Greater) and Khaibar is ruined, for whenever we approach a nation (i.e. enemy to fight) then it will be a miserable morning for those who have been warned."

In the classical Arabic used by allah to communicate with Mohammad, saying "god is great" would come out as "ilahu kabir"

kabir- is great in Arabic.

it's not the al-Akbar ( the Greater) history, it's the "Kabir" history (Great history)

One of the many names, or aliases, used by "allah", is "the great" which is naturally, "Al- kabir" and not Akbar.

allahu akbar = allah is greater......Kabir is great..akbar is greater.

Now, ilah (god) in classical Arabic.

Quran 37;4.

If you look, some of the translations use allah. Even though that word does no appear in print, only the word "ilah" is found in the text.

Inna ilahakum lawahidun Yusuf Ali (Saudi Rev. 1985) Verily, verily, your Allah is one!-

The word god, (ilah) is used in the same verse with the proper name of the deity "Allah".

Innahum kanoo itha qeela lahum lailaha illaAllahu yastakbiroona Yusuf Ali (Saudi Rev. 1985) For they, when they were told that there is no god except Allah, would puff themselves up with Pride

Allah is the name of the existent, the one who is entitled to the divine attributes, the one who is qualified by the qualities of lordship. He is unique in terms of authentic existence. Certainly no other existent can properly be said to exist by virtue of its essence; and that which acquires existence from it in respect of its essence is perishable, and in respect of the one who follows an existent it isperishable. (In fact, everything is perishable) "save His countenance." It is most that (the name occurs as an indication of this abstract entity in the same way that proper nouns (denote particular beings). Everything that has been said inrespect of etymology and derivation is arbitrary and artificial. A useful lesson (in this respect): You should know that this name is the greatest of the ninety-nine names because it indicates the essence that brings together all the divine attributes in such a way that no part of them is lacking. Each of the other names indicates a single attribute such as knowledge, power, action and others, whereas is specifically the name (of God). No one applies to any other but God himself, neither literally nor metaphorically, whereas the rest of the names, such as and the like, may be used to designate one other than He. For these two reasons this name is the greatest name of all.

Chapter: (37) What Has Been Related About Kissing The (Black) Stone

Abbas bin Rabi'ah said: "I saw Umar bin Al-Khattab kissing the (Black) Stone and saying: 'I am kissing you while I know that you are just a stone, and if I had not seen the Messenger of Allah kissing you, I would not kiss you.'"

If a civilization or a culture, in finding a preexisting need for fantasy Utopian concepts of belief, world transformative beliefs, Islamism. chooses death over life. Which I hate to point out, is in fact, ongoing in some of the religious, political discourse in parts of the world. You may or may not have noticed (Islam) sanctifies death, the dead, and the martyrs who kill, they are viewed as a cultural or political asset. This philosophy does not sanctify the living,or the learning of men, only the killing of mankind. If you want to be sanctified (renowned),or to become immortal, you must first commit violence and be killed. You don't have to cure a disease,(save life) or teach children how to act in this diverse world. You just must kill ,and then be killed in your sanctified slaughter. This runs counter to the will and aspirations of moral reason intertwined, within a public or GLOBAL sphere. ( this culture of death, is a fantasy ideology is also worth noting that the political or religious forces governing those parts of the world ( that embrace extremism) form their coalitions out of fear, not love,or universal friendship. They are afraid of the "other", sometimes this "other" is secular, other times the "other" is religious, and sometimes... the "other" just must be killed.

They did not become close out of love, they "love only themselves". They do not share any friendships, nor common aspirations and do not agree on joint political principles. The only thing they share is fear, FEAR of the "other", and if there is no such "other", they create one in their twisted imagination in order to indoctrinate, and to intimidate their followers and become close to one another and to grow a common hate. (a sickening dangerous brotherhood of hate)

As a Pagan, unless things are soon to change, I hate to tell you, what I see.

"Merry Black" Danann, dancing with Shiva, and "heaven" help us if they invite Kali.( Kalki, the 10th and final avatar of the Hindu God Vishnu)

“Now, I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds.”

― J. Robert Oppenheimer

Written by Kevin Padig O'Raghailleah, pagan, Tuatha De Danann (child of the Goddess Danu) from Tuath i nGoath Dobhair, Gael. (now a little west of Boston)

A second source, confirming all information from the linked Tafsirs, can be found here. in Sirat Rasul Allah by Ibn Ishaq

Abridged vervions here

full version here.

