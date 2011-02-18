Muslim Clerics, Saudi Commentators Ask: How Legitimate and Relevant Is Offensive Jihad?

In recent months, discussion of the legitimacy and relevance of jihad today has emerged in the Arab media, and particularly the Saudi media. While the legitimacy of defensive jihad (jihad al-daf') is not in question, there is disagreement over the legitimacy of offensive jihad (jihad al-talab[1]): Is the directive to wage jihad against the infidels to occupy their lands, convert them to Islam or force them to live under Islamic rule and pay the jizya[2] until the entire world is occupied and Islam the only religion still valid in our time?