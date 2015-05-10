Restricted access Minitrue, Miniluv directors only: RE the cognitive dissonance of the Geller thoughtcrime

Helping the modern progressives evolve their doubleplusvirtruous goodthink into a whiteblack doubleplusgood bellyfeel. Crimethinkers are in our midst my proto-proletariat proxies. Our support of free speech is seen by some as un-good, un-productive, un-helpful, un-progressive and doubleplusungoodly un-impressive on the basic intellectual level needed to support large scale doulbeplusgood group goodthink . Flex that doublethink muscle, triple time now, doubleplusgood, doubleplussgood, doubleplusgood my little apparatchiks.

Troubling internal polling data reveals an ungood result.While 100% of the Inner Party know properthink plus or minus 2%. Fully 13% of the Outer Party are experiencing a cognitive dissonance. It's far more ungood among the Proles, where a full 85% are experiencing a mild if not a full cognitive dissonance as it relates to the party line of the latest Geller thoughtcrime.

It's been suggested we go a full Alinsky in this case (see saint Saul's psalm number 12)

Emphasize repeatedly that Ms. Geller is an incorrigible, intolerable, Islamophobic, racist, hateful bigot bitch. Who falsely claims that Islam is different than other faiths, and is in any way more likely to commit violence to advance it's theocratic agenda (Dogma) than other faiths.

If our years of doublethink indoctrination have worked well within the cloistered halls of academia, it will not be found to be a "contrary thought" to the following statement in any way at all.

That it's so well known and understood that to behave in ways that violate Islamic law (sharia) in a secular state, America in this case, it is more than likely, than not, to provoke a murderous response. She should have known better. Blame her for the murderous men clad in body armor, armed with Kalashnikov assault rifles seeking a great mass slaughter. Not the men nor the ideology that motivates them. Never mention ideology.

Emphasize instead, personal anecdotes of individual Muslims you know and how well they fit in to secular society and are completely compatible with western values, infer from this an emotional response from the Proles and Otter Party that Islam is the same. Emphasize again of course, that Islam and Muslims are one and the same. End with a suggestion that we must alter some core western values to appease unnamed extremists who can never be described as Muslims or Islamic in any way. Repeat add-nauseum.

Next on the agenda is future thought crime alert. In an effort to undermine the party line, a troublesome dissident from the Emerald Isle got this past the censors and printed with unvanishing ink.

Children and girls are being stripped naked at slave auctions and raped by ISIS fighters who pass the girls around like cattle. A UN expert who traveled to the Middle East to meet victims of this vile trade has spoken of the horrors faced by the innocent women and children - including one who had been temporarily married over 20 times, after each occasion forced to undergo surgery to repair her virginity. Zainab Bangura, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, say sexual violence is widespread and used as a weapon of terror. “Girls are literally being stripped naked and examined in slave bazaars,” she said, describing how they were “categorized and shipped naked off to Dohuk or Mosul or other locations to be distributed among ISIL leadership and fighters.

Those dissidents who got the above article past the censors are said to be the bastard children of Emmanuel Goldstien, who else would take offense at such actions? Then try to draw a cause and effect analysis between codified text (Islam) and those who submit to said text (Muslim) this is a doubleplusungood thoughtcrime.

Edited out before publication was this explanation for said action of the Islamic state group.

(Note) {we should have vanished down the memory hole the physical copies of some religious text but unnamed "EXTREMISTS" and their possible reactions to that suggestion have prevented implementation at this time.}

It was where the dangerous, doubleplusungood phrase was first seen."participatory literalist" those who freely chose to take the codified text as it reads, and be fully participatory in it's "divine" instruction, suggestion, or commands.

Quran 4/24 establishes the sunnah of the "participatory literalists" of the Islamic state. (taken from the translation of Dr. Mohsin Khan and the Noble Quran)

Dr. Mohsin : Also (forbidden are) women already married, except those (slaves) whom your right hands possess. Thus has Allâh ordained for you. All others are lawful, provided you seek (them in marriage) with Mahr (bridal - money given by the husband to his wife at the time of marriage) from your property, desiring chastity, not committing illegal sexual intercourse, so with those of whom you have enjoyed sexual relations, give them their Mahr as prescribed; but if after a Mahr is prescribed, you agree mutually (to give more), there is no sin on you. Surely, Allâh is Ever All¬Knowing, All¬Wise

http://quranexplorer.com/index/Sura_004_An_Nisa_WOMEN.aspx

The Sunnah has certain theocratic meanings and associations as used this context. The encyclopedia Britannica lends a hand with the secular rundown.

Sunnah, ( Arabic: “habitual practice”) also spelled Sunna , the body of traditional social and legal custom and practice of the Islamic community. Along with the Qurʾān (the holy book of Islam) and Hadith (recorded sayings of the Prophet Muhammad), it is a major source of Sharīʿah, or Islamic law.

Quranic verse 4:24 made Halal," those whom your right hands possess" legal in the eyes of Mohammad and by extension allah, to be used as an object of lust for the sexual satisfaction of the victorious jihadist, sex slaves to be precise.

That which allah has made halal, may not be made haram by mortal man. Heretics, and apostates are those who forget the way of the Prophet (sunnah) and are guilty of "bid'ah" or innovation.

That is why it is establish in Islamic law . (page 622) Taken from the reliance of the traveller (certified as a reliable guide to Sunni Islamic law from al Azhar university)

@O9.13 When a child or a woman is taken captive, they become slaves by the fact of capture, and the woman's previous marriage is immediately annulled.

http://www.islamicbulletin.org/free_downloads/resources/reliance2_complete.pdf

This has further explanation in the hadiths and establishes the "sunnah" or traditions of Mohammad. Around 85% of the people called submitters (Muslims) are Sunni (people of the Sunnah) The Islamic state is an orthodox Sunni theocratic state, fully living out a seventh century theocratic delusion. They are by far the most active of all the world's participatory literalists" consumed and excited by a narcissistic "unholy" rage.

See book of Marriage

The Book of Marriage (Kitab Al-Nikah) Muslim :: Book 8 : Hadith 3432 Abu Sa'id al-Khudri (Allah her pleased with him) reported that at the Battle of Hanain Allah's Messenger (may peace be upon him) sent an army to Autas and encountered the enemy and fought with them. Having overcome them and taken them captives, the Companions of Allah's Messenger (may peace te upon him) seemed to refrain from having intercourse with captive women

The companions of Mohammad held back from raping the women, until Mohammad, on instruction from 'allah' (an imaginary friend) gave them theocratic sanction to release their pent up libido on unwilling, screaming, panicked women who had just witnessed the slaughter of their loved ones. Surely allah is most compassionate and a blessing to all?

because of their husbands being polytheists. Then Allah, Most High, sent down regarding that:" And women already married, except those whom your right hands possess (iv. 24)" (i. e. they were lawful for them when their 'Idda period came to an end).

http://www.quranexplorer.com/Hadith/English/Hadith/muslim/008.3432.html

See as well

Military Expeditions led by the Prophet (pbuh) (Al-Maghaazi)

Bukhari :: Book 5 :: Volume 59 :: Hadith 637

Narrated Buraida:

The Prophet sent 'Ali to Khalid to bring the Khumus (of the booty) and I hated Ali, and 'Ali had taken a bath (after a sexual act with a slave-girl from the Khumus).

The prophet himself would have let Ali (his son in law) taste the fruits of his labor by granting him a reward as his share of the khumus (booty). A captured woman was granted Ali as a sex slave.

I said to Khalid, "Don't you see this (i.e. Ali)?" When we reached the Prophet I mentioned that to him. He said, "O Buraida! Do you hate Ali?" I said, "Yes." He said, "Do you hate him, for he deserves more than that from the Khumlus."

The recognized leader divvies up the "spoils of war". Distributing them at his whim. Surely allah will guide him to what is best?

Religious fanaticism is formed by an attachment to, identification with, possession by,higher unconscious levels of experience,coupled with a powerful dissociation from the primal wounding associated with the lower unconscious. Furthermore, when the fanatical identification falters and these deep wounds thereby threaten to emerge, a powerful defensive rage may arise. Such“narcissistic rage”(Kohut) is the energy that leads to the dehumanization, abuse, and even destruction of other human beings when the fanatical program is challenged. Note, by the way, that such rage need not look “rageful”at all—the arrogance, stubbornness, and violence supported by rage can mask itself as righteous indignation, stead fast commitment to principle, and valiant leadership in a grand and dangerous endeavor.

http://www.psychosynthesispaloalto.com/pdfs/Religious_Fan.pdf

signed a Bastard child of Emmanuel Goldstien.... as always, kpr37 with a pagan's perspective.