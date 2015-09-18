Little Ahmed's big excellent adventure: updated with a video of the making of clock "device"

The original story was about a controversial package in a school setting, but it was quickly claimed to be a homemade clock. If so, the clock itself (not the presentation) might be cool as the White House said. If not, the world may be propping up a plagiarist who flaunted the piece of crap in an intentionally controversial way (suppositions). This video challenges that the clock was homemade by showing a nearly identical package being prepared in about twenty seconds (screws and simple fasteners were excluded for brevity here). Support educators and law enforcement. Watch on YouTube

A cynic's, skeptical look at little Ahmed Mohammad's big day in the bright spotlight.

Dateline September 14 2015 Irving Texas.

I first read of a young boy being arrested in Texas for taking a homemade clock to school, and so thinking logically it came to mind that the "zero tolerance" nut's were at it again. Who can forget pop-tart boy. I thought it strange, as well as out of the ordinary that I knew the religion of clock boy (it was in the first paragraph of the article I read a few days ago)

I never read of the faith, or lack of faith in pop-tart boy, nor any of the other children victims of the various and sundry thought crimes that can be committed in public schools nowadays. I thought in this case, it was just a smart child who took some radio shack parts, wires and stuff, and made himself a working clock, smart kid right.It can't be easy to do that?

Ahmed did not seem to do that however. Nor was Ahmed arrested for bringing a clock to school. He seems to have disassembled a working clock, and then reassembled it with a large display in a small metal box, with wires sticking out of it. He was arrested for bringing a “hoax bomb” to school, and not for bringing a clock. As that is not, in and of itself, a crime.

NBC-DFW reported that a police report released Tuesday cites a “hoax bomb” incident, listing three MacArthur High teachers as complainants against Mohamed. Irving Police Officer James McLellan told the TV station that school officials were worried about the device. “Clearly, there were disassembled clock parts in there, but he offered no more explanation than that,” McLellan said. “A lot of these details that the family and he have provided to you were not shared with us yesterday. He was very much less than forthcoming.”

He was uncooperative and was not forthcoming in his answers?

Speaking to the Dallas Morning News from his Irving home, Ahmed’s father, Mohamed Elhassan Mohamed, blamed the incident on Islamophobia.

The elder Mohammad, I will call him Mohammad E. Mohammad, is named as a "Sheikh" in some articles, and a former presidential candidate from the Sudan (not a psychoanalyst) Yet he has designs on diagnosing an entire community with a mental illness, how neurotically neighborly of him. Note on the Sudan.. It's a theocratic fascist state enforcing sharia law that has been charged by the international criminal court with committing genocide against the peoples of the Nuba Mountains and the Christians of Southern Sudan. I will return to that most complex of a chap.

“He just wants to invent good things for mankind,” said the elder Mohamed, who immigrated from Sudan. “But because his name is Mohamed and because of Sept. 11, I think my son got mistreated.

question: Mr Mohammad E. Mohammad, are you referring to the notorious September 11 2001 incident in New York city? or the September 11 2015 bomb scare, just up the road, one county over in Plano TX, last Friday Sir.(please clarify). You may have seen it on the local news, or read about it in the paper Sir, as it created a bit of a "stir" round here. It could have gotten some teachers around here with their "panties all in a bunch" as such.

The school was placed on lockdown. Frantic parents arrived at the front door after receiving social media alerts from the school and messages from students. “I dropped everything I was doing," parent Terri Anderson said. I think I was probably one of the first parents here." Anderson's son, 10th grader Blaizhaan Anderson, said his mom was crying when he spoke to her on the phone. “She called my dad. My dad was telling me stay strong, pray to God, hopefully everything will turn out ok,” he said. Carol Benoit said her daughter, 10th grader Megan, texted as the lockdown began. “’If anything happens to me, I want you to know, I love you.’ I mean, it's a text. So, I'm just glad that it was a hoax,” she said.

Speaking at an afternoon news conference outside the family’s home, Ahmed’s father said he’s proud of his son and wowed by his skills. “He fixed my phone, my car, my computer,” Mohamed Elhassan Mohamed said. “He is a very smart, brilliant kid.”

So your "brilliant" kid, after being told by an engineering teacher “‘I would advise you not to show any other teachers.’” disregarded this sound advice. What in particular the engineering teacher thought might raise an alarm or concern is not mentioned.

He showed it to his engineering teacher first thing Monday morning and didn’t get quite the reaction he’d hoped for. “He was like, ‘That’s really nice,’” Ahmed said. “‘I would advise you not to show any other teachers.’” He kept the clock inside his school bag in English class, but the teacher complained when the alarm beeped in the middle of a lesson.

Little Ahmed listened and did not show the device to his English teacher, but he did let the device he made "go off"... sound the alarm if you will.

Yet still little Ahmed did not get the response that he wanted. How could the teacher ignore the alarm of his "clock" he thought. Perhaps he could get the reaction he wanted he thought. With out being prompted, he brought his metal box of reassembled clock parts up to the teacher to see what would be the response.

But remember, he tried two times previously to get a response.

The first time he got a mild complement "hey that's nice"

His second attempt at notice was the alarm of his home made device beeping (or going off) in class. It was ignored

Third time the charm they say.

Ahmed brought his invention up to show her afterward. “She was like, it looks like a bomb,” he said.

What exactly the engineering teacher said why "not to show it around" comes in to play. If he mentioned the device could be mistaken for a detonator he got the response he has looking for after his third attempt.

“I told her, ‘It doesn’t look like a bomb to me.’” The teacher kept the clock. When the principal and a police officer pulled Ahmed out of sixth period, he suspected he wouldn’t get it back.

Toward the end of the school day, after consulting the administrators ? the engineering teacher? We don't know. We do know that this happened the first day back to school after the bomb scare in the Plano, just down the road.

I do not know what motivated young Ahmed Mohammad, and make no claims other than the claim that he repeatedly brought his device to the attention of school personal. At worst, he is a pawn in this

Now, back to dear old dad, Mohammad E. Mohammad. (Sorry even a double Mohammad don't beat a triple eagle round here) inside Boston joke. He seems to be a bit of an attention hound.

Born in Sudan in 1961, Mohamed, a former customs worker at Khartoum International Airport, earned a degree in philosophy from Cairo University in Khartoum before emigrating to the U.S. “Once I realized my dream was bigger than what Sudan had to offer I immigrated to America in the mid-1980’s,” he told the North Dallas Gazette. In that same interview, Mohamed shared that upon arrival in the U.S.– where he says his degree was not accepted– he initially sold hot dogs, candy, and newspapers in Manhattan. “I realized this wasn’t enough for me, and I packed my bag and moved to Dallas, Texas y’all,” he told the paper. In Texas, he started out as a pizza delivery man before becoming a taxi driver and ultimately launching his own business ventures– he owns a computer repair shop in Irving, Texas (perhaps where his son gets his tech acuity from), a cab company called Jet Taxi, a medical emergency transport company called Paradise Prime Investments, and the solar energy business AlSufi International in Sudan. He also served as self-elected president of the small Sufi Muslim AlSufi center in Irving. Mohamed has also run for president of Sudan on two separate occasions. “When I went for the elections in 2010 they were rigid,” he told the North Dallas Gazette. “When I was there my country was worse than I had left it. I saw people starve, and babies, die, and women cry in Darfur. No peace. No justice. So I am back to save my Sudan, so help me God. I’m hope for my country to become great, and to reestablish good connections with America. My country is going through economic hardship because of the embargo, and I would like to lift it.”

His various attempts at achieving notoriety have been met with "mixed" results at best.

Aside from his presidential bids, Mohamed also made headlines for his bizarre role in Rev. Terry Jones’ incendiary Quran trial. In 2012, when the Florida pastor made good on his threat to burn a Quran in his Gainesville church and put the Quran on “trial,” Mohamed, who refers to himself as a sheik, was apparently the one Muslim willing to play along as the defense in the mock trial. “[The church] put an ad on their channel: ‘Whoever feels in himself he has the power to defend Quran is welcome,'” he told the Dallas Observer. Muslim leaders in Texas, meanwhile, doubted his claims to religious and scholarly leadership. “This so-called leader, we have never heard of this person,”

That's no longer the case.

Imam Zia ul Haque Sheikh, head of the Islamic Center of Irving, told the Seattle Times. “I believe the whole thing is made up.” In that same interview, Mohamed, who http://www.alislahalwatani.com/index.php/home" target="_blank">refers to himself as a sheikh, elaborated on his motivations for getting involved with Jones. “He said he agreed to serve as the defense attorney at Jones’ mock trial because the Quran teaches that Muslims should engage in peaceful dialogue with Christians,” the Seattle Times’ Annie Gowen wrote. “But there was also a more pragmatic reason. It was spring break and he wanted to take his wife and five kids to Disney World: to ‘kill two birds with one stone,’ as he put it.” He also claims he didn’t know the trial– in which the Quran was “found guilty” of “crimes against humanity”– would result in the Quran actually being set on fire. According to the Seattle Times, some of Mohamed’s small group of followers asked that he no longer lead prayers, while others refused to drive for his taxi company.

I did some further searching, and found he has some baggage, and may be looking for a way to reestablish his bona fides among the Ummah (theocratic community)

The American Muslim Tam has this on Mr. Mohammad E. Mohammad. in the useful idiots section.

Although Alhassan is now an American citizen, he wanted to run for President of Sudan and even had a website on which you can read his rather odd bio which really doesn’t give any documentation for any credentials in Islamic Studies. From this bio: Mohammed ElHassan is the founder of the Alsufi Center in Dallas, Texas, Jet taxi inc, Paradise prime Investments, inc in the U.S.A and Alsufi international for solar energy in Sudan. Interesting that his solar energy company and his Islamic Center in Dallas have the same name. It would seem that this is a pretty much discredited individual, unknown in even his local Muslim community, and with no scholarly credentials. He may be a Sheikh in the sense of being an elderly person, but certainly does not qualify to be called a Sheikh because he is a religious scholar, or an individual whose knowledge about Islam is highly respected in the community. His main defense of getting involved in this publicity stunt was that he didn’t know that the “trial” of the Qur’an would end in a Qur’an burning. This means that not only is he not qualified as an Islamic scholar, but he didn’t even bother to do basic background checks on the individual and organization that he was “defending” the Qur’an against. Whether naive or negligent, this sort of behavior is inexcusable. It is no surprise to see that Robert Spencer has just posted a video of a “debate” between himself and this fake Sheikh on the subject of Islam and human rights. His only lead in to the video is Here is my debate last night on ABN with Sheikh Mohamed El-Hassan of the Texas Islamic Center on the question, “Does Islam respect human rights?” The first half hour of the show is an interview with Walid Phares; the debate starts after that.

Link to video of Mr. Mohammad E. Mohammad being made a fool of by Mr Spencer.

President Barack Obama has invited a 14-year-old Muslim student to the White House after the teen was detained by police for taking a homemade clock to school that teachers thought looked like a bomb

MIT astrophysicist Chanda Prescod-Weinstein came on the show to invite Mohamed to visit MIT — reportedly his “dream school.”

She said,

I just want to say, by the way, you are my ideal student. A creative, independent thinker like you is the kind of person who should be becoming a physicist. As a theoretical physicist, I would love it if you took an interest in the mathematical side, although you’re clearly very adept with your hands and at building things.

I wonder if young little Ahmed Mohammad will be eligible for the Star A.Simpson asshattery scholarship of "hoax" engineering

Star A. Simpson ’10, wearing a circuit board that lit up and was connected to a battery, was arrested at gunpoint at Logan International Airport this morning and was charged with disorderly conduct and possession of a hoax device.

it's been a most excellent adventure for young Mr Mohammad enjoy your fifteen minutes of fame. Welcome to America.