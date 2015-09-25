Taqiyya Truth and Ben Carson

Join us as Sayed Moustafa Al-Qazwini distinguishes some of the most controversial aspects in shia Islam. Watch on YouTube

Suddenly, yet not unexpectedly Ben Carson finds himself caught in the eye of a storm.

A shit storm of grief that is, for having the "audacity to hope" that the truth could be spoken in the public sphere, on a national stage. No, no, no, said the chattering class, such ideas are upsetting to our world view. Why they are a "micro-aggression" leaving many who heard the assertion lacking the security of a "safe space" to hide their oh so delicate, precious little sheltered head in. Searching for any conformation refuting such blasphemy they believed anyone who said it was untrue. Why Carson's assertion, it went over only slightly better than when Copernicus refuted the Ptolemaic presumption that the Earth was the center of the heavens with "De revollutionibus orbium" it caused quite a stir I've heard. (his first choice of a title was ' how shit really works you superstitious fucking morons") yet I digress.

Copernicus was only repeating what Aristarchus of Samos had known and recorded previously.(truth sometimes takes generations to sink in) His observations were condemned strongly as he lacked the instruments of observation necessary to prove his point. Namely the 'star scope" or telescope as we know it, which made the claim obvious to those intellectually honest enough to admit the truth, that they had seen with their own eyes. However the "faith" based community still had reservation and were quick to label, or better said "libel" as a heretic the only one speaking the truth. Remember a heretic is one who is outside the community of belief.

Ben Carson is a heretic himself, he is outside the community of belief. The community are the "politically correct" in this case. They are basing their beliefs on wishful thinking and a pack of lies fed them. To continue this art of deception evidence most be suppressed, at one time it was the star scope that had to be hidden, or discredited, any and all evidence anything that might give credence to the obvious truth could not be made public. Then, as it is now.

“It is the rare fortune of these days that one may think what one likes and say what one thinks.”

It was not until recently that I found this site al- Islam.org and reading Ahlul Bayt, I thought is was sponsored by Iran. Oxford University makes no such connection, and seems to give them a good recommendation as a site for the academic study of Shia Islam.

I linked part one of the series taqiyya/ dissimulation in a seeded article here one the vine. later after finding the site informative and easy to use I explored more, finding the embedded video. I recommend the site for it's extensive sourced information on both Sunni and Shia dogmas and ideas in support of said dogmas.

I will now deftly focus my "star scope" on the claim of Ben Carson. (refuting the progressive presumption)

Fact Checker Ben Carson’s claim that ‘taqiyya’ encourages Muslims ‘to lie to achieve your goals’

The Facts - Washington post

If you scroll across the Internet, or just stick “taqiyya” into a Twitter search, you will stumble across many videos and articles from groups hostile to Islam

I will not use any such site, only pro-Islamic sources here.

arguing that “taqiyya” is central to Islam and permits a Muslim to lie with impunity to nonbelievers. The argument largely stems from two parts of the Koran:

From part three al taqiyya and dissimulation

The Sunni scholar said: "The Shi’a must drop certain beliefs and convictions that cause disunity and animosity among the Muslims.”Dr. al-Tijani answered: "Like what?”The Sunni scholar answered: "Like the Taqiyya and Muta’ ideas.”Dr. al-Tijani immediately provided him with plenty of proofs in support of these notions, but the Sunni scholar was not convinced, and said that although these proofs are all authentic and correct, we must discard them for the sake of uniting the Ummah!!! When they both got to London, the immigration officer asked the Sunni scholar: "What is the purpose of your visit sir?”The Sunni scholar said: "For medical treatment.”Then Dr. al-Tijani was asked the same question, and he answered: "To visit some friends.”Dr. al-Tijani followed the Sunni scholar and said: "Didn’t I tell you that al-Taqiyya is for all times and occasions!”The Sunni scholar said: "How so?”Dr. al- Tijani answered: "Because we both lied to the airport police: I by saying that I came to visit some friends, and you by saying that you are here for medical treatment; when, in fact, we are here to attend the Islamic Conference!”

Concealing your intention from al-kaffiroon ( derogatory term for non-believer) is, in this instance, a permissible act of concealment or taqiyya. A very "liberal" view or understanding of the concept they are exhibiting for such an innoxious event as the conference I would have to say.

The Sunni scholar smiled, and said: "Well, doesn’t an Islamic Conference provide healing for the soul?!”Dr. al-Tijani was swift to say: "And doesn’t it provide an opportunity to visit friends?!" So you see, the Sunnis practice al-Taqiyya whether they acknowledge the fact or not. It is an innate part of human nature to save oneself, and most often we do it without even noticing. My comment again is: Who, in Allah’s (SWT) Name, is this Scholar to state that although the proofs provided to him by Dr. al-Tijani are ALL authentic, they must be discarded for the sake of uniting the Ummah???! Do you truly believe that the Ummah will be united by abandoning Allah’s (SWT) commandments? Does the above statement represent scholarly merit, or pure rhetoric, ignorance, and hypocrisy on the part of that scholar? Is a scholar who utters such words of ignorance worthy of being obeyed and listened to? Who is he to tell Allah (SWT), the Creator of the Universe, and His (SWT) Messenger (S) what is right and wrong? Does he know more than Allah (SWT) about al-Taqiyya? Exalted be Allah (SWT) from being insulted by those who lack all forms of intelligence to interpret His (SWT) religion. al-Imam Ja’far al-Sadiq (as) (The Sixth Imam of Ahlul-Bayt) said: "al-Taqiyya is my religion, and the religion of my ancestors.”He (as)also said: "He who doesn’t practice al-Taqiyya, doesn’t practice his religion."

Second example from the post article.

But some Sunnis also practiced taqiyya, particularly the Moriscos, Muslims who were forced to convert to Catholicism in Spain during the 1500s.

Dissimulation in Sunni Islam and Morisco Taqiyya an academic study at Emory university would suggest the theological justification existed before the Reconquista. if a concept is preexisting, it can not be caused by a resent event. it just can not.

This study provides an outline of the religious doctrine of taqiyya or dissimulation in Sunni Islam, drawing on Qur,anic commentaries, ha-dith compilations, legal manuals, and ethical treatises. Moriscos and the North African ju-rists who advised them had access to discus-sions of taqiyyaand the closely connected legal dispensation of coercion (ikrah) through these sources, many of which were well-known in al-Andalus before the Reconquista,and some of which continued to be popular af-terwards. Attention to this material helps one to interpret the 1504 fatwaof Ibn AbiJum,aal-Wahranito the Moriscos and in particular his discussion of blasphemy under coercion

moving along.

“Yes, it is permissible to hide the fact you are Muslim” if a person is under threat, “as long as it does not involve hurting another person,” Abou El Fadl said. “But there is no concept that would encourage a Muslim to lie to pursue a goal. That is a complete invention. Any Muslim is raised on the idea that lying is a sin.

Volume 5, Book 59, Number 369:

from sahih Bukhari the most authoritative of the sahih six

Narrated Jabir bin 'Abdullah: Allah's Apostle said, "Who is willing to kill Ka'b bin Al-Ashraf who has hurt Allah and His Apostle?"

ka'b wrote poems insulting Mohammad, and the lack of chastity of Muslim women.

Thereupon Muhammad bin Maslama got up saying, "O Allah's Apostle! Would you like that I kill him?" The Prophet said, "Yes," Muhammad bin Maslama said, "Then allow me to say a (false) thing (i.e. to deceive Kab).

hide his intentions and goals to advance the cause of Islam.

"The Prophet said, "You may say it." Then Muhammad bin Maslama went to Kab and said, "That man (i.e. Muhammad demands Sadaqa (i.e. Zakat) from us, and he has troubled us, and I have come to borrow something from you." On that, Kab said, "By Allah, you will get tired of him!" Muhammad bin Maslama said, "Now as we have followed him, we do not want to leave him unless and until we see how his end is going to be. Now we want you to lend us a camel load or two of food." (Some difference between narrators about a camel load or two.) Kab said, "Yes, (I will lend you), but you should mortgage something to me." Muhammad bin Mas-lama and his companion said, "What do you want?" Ka'b replied, "Mortgage your women to me." They said, "How can we mortgage our women to you and you are the most handsome of the 'Arabs?" Ka'b said, "Then mortgage your sons to me." They said, "How can we mortgage our sons to you? Later they would be abused by the people's saying that so-and-so has been mortgaged for a camel load of food. That would cause us great disgrace, but we will mortgage our arms to you." Muhammad bin Maslama and his companion promised Kab that Muhammad would return to him. He came to Kab at night along with Kab's foster brother, Abu Na'ila. Kab invited them to come into his fort, and then he went down to them. His wife asked him, "Where are you going at this time?" Kab replied, "None but Muhammad bin Maslama and my (foster) brother Abu Na'ila have come." His wife said, "I hear a voice as if dropping blood is from him, Ka'b said. "They are none but my brother Muhammad bin Maslama and my foster brother Abu Naila. A generous man should respond to a call at night even if invited to be killed." Muhammad bin Maslama went with two men. (Some narrators mention the men as 'Abu bin Jabr. Al Harith bin Aus and Abbad bin Bishr). So Muhammad bin Maslama went in together with two men, and sail to them, "When Ka'b comes, I will touch his hair and smell it, and when you see that I have got hold of his head, strip him. I will let you smell his head." Kab bin Al-Ashraf came down to them wrapped in his clothes, and diffusing perfume. Muhammad bin Maslama said. " have never smelt a better scent than this. Ka'b replied. "I have got the best 'Arab women who know how to use the high class of perfume." Muhammad bin Maslama requested Ka'b "Will you allow me to smell your head?" Ka'b said, "Yes." Muhammad smelt it and made his companions smell it as well. Then he requested Ka'b again, "Will you let me (smell your head)?" Ka'b said, "Yes." When Muhammad got a strong hold of him, he said (to his companions), "Get at him!" So they killed him and went to the Prophet and informed him. (Abu Rafi) was killed after Ka'b bin Al-Ashraf."

Abu Rafi hadith: Deception, concealment or taqiyya were used to facilitate his murder as well.

Abou EL Fadi has been caught in an act of dissimulation or Taqiyya, he is concealing the truth from the kafir (the non-believer) the example of Mohammad that I have linked here, give lie to his statement.

Chapter 25: FORBIDDANCE OF TELLING A LIE AND THE CASES IN WHICH TELLING OF LIE IS PERMISSIBLE

Book 032, Number 6303:

Humaid b. 'Abd al-Rahman b. 'Auf reported that his mother Umm Kulthum daughter of 'Uqba b. Abu Mu'ait, and she was one amongst the first emigrants who pledged allegiance to Allah's Apostle (may peace be upon him), as saying that she heard Allah's Messenger (may peace be upon him) as saying: A liar is not one who tries to bring reconciliation amongst people and speaks good (in order to avert dispute),

Abou EL Fadi is attempting to avoid dispute, telling the truth would cause a depute with the majority of non-Muslims who were informed of this practice.

or he conveys good. Ibn Shihab said he did not hear that exemption was granted in anything what the people speak as lie but in three cases: in battle, for bringing reconciliation amongst persons and the narration of the words of the husband to his wife, and the narration of the words of a wife to her husband (in a twisted form in order to bring reconciliation between them).

Mohammad, on ordering the assassination made the act of murder permissible as well as obligatory. Sharia law is founded on the principles established by Mohammad's sunnah. The Sunnah has certain theocratic meanings and associations as used in that context. The encyclopedia Britannica lends a hand with the secular rundown.

Sunnah, ( Arabic: “habitual practice”) also spelled Sunna , the body of traditional social and legal custom and practice of the Islamic community. Along with the Qurʾān (the holy book of Islam) and Hadith (recorded sayings of the Prophet Muhammad), it is a major source of Sharīʿah, or Islamic law.

"The reliance of the traveller" has been certified as conforming to the the Original Arabic by Al-Azhar university. lying.... Page 763.

Imam Abu Hammid Ghazali says: "Speaking is a means to achieve objectives. If a praiseworthy aim is attainable through both telling the truth and lying, it is unlawful to accomplish through lying because there is no need for it. When it is possible to achieve such an aim by lying but not by telling the truth, it is permissible to lie if attaining the goal is permissible (N:i.e. when the purpose of lying is to circumvent someone who is preventing one from doing something permissible), and obligatory to lie if the goal is obligatory... it is religiously precautionary in all cases to employ words that give a misleading impression

http://www.islamicbulletin.org/free_downloads/resources/reliance2_complete.pdf

About Shaikh Nuh Ha Mim Keller Nuh Ha Mim Keller, American Muslim translator and specialist in Islamic Law. Born in 1954 in the north-western United States, was educated in philosophy and Arabic at the University of Chicago and UCLA. He entered Islam in 1977 at al-Azhar in Cairo, and later studied the traditional Islamic Sciences of hadith, Shafi'i and Hanafi jurisprudence, legal methodology (usul al-fiqh), and tenets of faith (`aqidah) in Syria and Jordan, where he has lived since 1980. His English translation of `Umdat al-Salik [The Reliance of the Traveller] (1250 pp., Sunna Books, 1991) is the first Islamic legal work in a European language to receive the certification of al-Azhar, the Muslim world's oldest institution of higher learning. He also possesses ijazas or "certifiates of authorisation" in Islamic jurisprudence from sheikhs in Syria and Jordan

http://www.masud.co.uk/ISLAM/nuh/reliance.htm

moving past the post article we arrive a the further practice of taqiyya in history and diplomacy.

Bukhari :: Book 9 :: Volume 89 :: Hadith 260

Narrated 'Abdur-Rahman bin Samura:

The Prophet said, "O 'Abdur-Rahman! Do not seek to be a ruler, for if you are given authority on your demand then you will be held responsible for it, but if you are given it without asking (for it), then you will be helped (by Allah) in it. If you ever take an oath to do something and later on you find that something else is better, then you should expiate your oath and do what is better.

http://www.quranexplorer.com/hadith/English/Hadith/bukhari/009.089.260.html

One of the most discouraging attributes of the Jihad (for the non-believer) is it's never ending compulsion for the believer to continue. It may be temporarily suspended, but never ended. As Stephen Decatur discovered after the first Barbary war.

When our gallant [[Stephen] Decatur ref had chastised the pirate of Algiers, till he was ready to renounce his claim of tribute from the United States, he signed a treaty to that effect: but the treaty was drawn up in the Arabic language, as well as in our own; and our negotiators, unacquainted with the language of the Koran, signed the copies of the treaty, in both languages, not imagining that there was any difference between them.

Concealing the truth, to advance Islam.Taqiyya.

Within a year the Dey demands, under penalty of the renewal of the war, an indemnity in money for the frigate taken by Decatur; our Consul demands the foundation of this pretension; and the Arabic copy of the treaty, signed by himself is produced, with an article stipulating the indemnity, foisted into it, in direct opposition to the treaty as it had been concluded. The arrival of Chauncey, with a squadron before Algiers, silenced the fraudulent claim of the Dey, and he signed a new treaty in which it was abandoned; but he disdained to conceal his intentions; my power, said he, has been wrested from my hands; draw ye the treaty at your pleasure, and I will sign it; but beware of the moment, when I shall recover my power, for with that moment, your treaty shall be waste paper.

From Page 274 in the American national register, years 1827- 9

" draw ye the treaty at your pleasure, and I will sign it; but beware of the moment, when I shall recover my power, for with that moment, your treaty shall be waste paper."

I wonder if anyone has considered how this principle of concealment might effect the negotiation with Iran over the nuclear treaty.

It's rather important to remember what the prophet has ordered is not only permissible, it's obligatory

On 19 November 2003, in the United States District Court Eastern District of Michigan Southern Division, Judge Steven Whalen concluded a four-page indictment against Mahmoud Youseff Kourani. member of hezbollah (party of allah)Included in the indictment is the claimed usage of "Taqiyya" “While in the United States, Kourani employed ‘taqiyya’: a Shia Muslim doctrine of concealment, pretense and fraud. This meant amongst other things that Kourani would, when he thought it necessary, avoid going to mosques, not attend Shiite religious rituals, shave his beard, and otherwise keep his true beliefs secret while inside what he considered to be hostile territory — the United States of America.”

United States v. Mahmoud Youssef Kourani - FindLaw Legal ...news.findlaw.com/cnn/docs/terrorism/uskourani111903ind.pdfUNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT. EASTERN DISTRICT OF MICHIGAN

Prayers (Salat)

Bukhari :: Book 1 :: Volume 8 :: Hadith 387 Narrated Anas bin Malik: Allah's Apostle said, "I have been ordered to fight the people till they say: 'None has the right to be worshipped but Allah.' And if they say so, pray like our prayers, face our Qibla and slaughter as we slaughter, then their blood and property will be sacred to us and we will not interfere with them except legally and their reckoning will be with Allah." Narrated Maimun ibn Siyah that he asked Anas bin Malik, "O Abu Hamza! What makes the life and property of a person sacred?" He replied, "Whoever says, 'None has the right to be worshipped but Allah',faces our Qibla during the prayers, prays like us and eats our slaughtered animal, then he is a Muslim, and has got the same rights and obligations as other Muslims have.

