RE: The they are not Muslims or it's got nothing to do with Islam meme. 8 months, 2 weeks and 3 days

Jammet e Islami is back in the news again.

Well not really, or technically, nor in the literal sense of the actual words that make up their name appearing in print in any way, if you want to be all factual and particular about what you read that is.

However, if journalism were a properly functioning profession in this day and age it would certainly be reported in the news. Many, if not most people reading this article will be far more familiar with the concert for Bangladesh, than the actual reason that many thought it was needed, or just what they were trying to draw attention to in the first place.

From the Bangladesh genocide archive.

…… we were told to kill the hindus and Kafirs (non-believer in God). One day in June, we cordoned a village and were ordered to kill the Kafirs in that area. We found all the village women reciting from the Holy Quran, and the men holding special congregational prayers seeking God’s mercy. But they were unlucky. Our commanding officer ordered us not to waste any time.”

Confession of a Pakistani Soldier

http://www.genocidebangladesh.org/

Seeded today on Newsvine was this article. The past must stay buried, he said. Then he was executed as a war criminal.

The past has been buried in that MSN article, straight down Orwell's memory hole it went. I prefer to dig the bitch up as it were, and loudly cry out for a remembrance of three million dead humans, slaughtered for a simple failure to submit. A "crime" of conscience.

While the seeded article mentions that Ali Ahsan Mohammad Mujahid was the leader of an Islamic party, it does not see fit to name the party.

The name, just for the record is jamaat e Islami. You may have heard the name. It's a large globe-spanning "assembly"(jamaat) of self-claimed righteous and pious Muslims, seeking proper submission to allah and the enforcement allah's laws (sharia) on a local, as well as global level.

Jameet e islami is an Islamic religious and political origination who have a much larger and statistically overwhelming body count when compared with the Islamic state's slaughter in the way of allah going on in the middle east now.

Why the Islamic state is just a start up, just a no-account bunch of "pikers". The JV team analogy was and is still I think, an apt and well-considered description of them.

The Islamic State's got a long way to go when you take the time to stop and think about it. Just because you raise the banner of the Islamic state, does not mean you can wear the jersey of a jamaat e Islami jihadi. In only 8 months, 2 weeks and 3 days in the year 1971 jamaat e Islami murdered three million human beings. That is a dedication to a cause. It's that keep your nose to the grindstone type of mass Murder mentality that the younger generation of jihadi is just not up to. They don't seem to make um like they used to. Do the math, it was never my subject, but that is around ten thousand dead a day, every day for 8 months, 2 weeks and 3 days. With time out to relax of course.

During the 1971 Bangladesh war for independence, members of the Pakistani military and supporting Bihari and Razaker militias raped between two and four hundred thousand Bangladeshi women in a systematic campaign of genocidal rape.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rape_during_the_Bangladesh_Liberation_War

What with all of the bloodshed in the world today, yesterday, and the day before that, carried out by the "Islamic state" who can blame MSN for not wanting to cast Islam in an unfavorable light?

It being one of the world's great religions and all. Do we respect that? People may get the wrong idea or incorrect impression.

"Heaven" forbid.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader Salahuddin Quader Chowdhury and Ali Ahsan Mohammad Mujahid, secretary general of the main Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami, were hanged at 12:55 a.m.

AP did report his party affiliation, whereas MSN did not for whatever reason.

What is jamaat e islami? Why is it important? Was it like the present day Islamic state?

Sayyid Abul Ala Maududi was the founder of the modern incarnation of jamaat e Islami. He is perhaps best known for his Tafsir or Quranic commentary. (but that is debatable as he was a prodigious author.)

See... Maududi's Meaning of the Qur'an here... http://englishtafsir.com/

I said debatable because one of his other writings "Let us be Muslims" has had a far-reaching effect as well. More so across the pond, as they say.

The key text, Let Us Be Muslims, by Syed Mawdudi, a high priest of Islamism, instructs recruits:

“The sacred duty of Muslims … wherever you are, in whichever country you live, you must strive to change the wrong basis of government, and seize all powers to rule and make laws from those who do not fear God.” This newspaper obtained an official transcript from the two-day annual training camp held for the IFE’s youth wing, the Young Muslim Organisation UK, held in Leicestershire last June. In one talk, Muhammad Rabbani, a trustee of the youth wing, told the recruits: “Our goal is to create the True Believer, [and] to then mobilise these believers into an organised force for change who will carry out dawah [preaching], hisbah [enforcement of Islamic law] and jihad. This will lead to social change and Iqamatud-Deen [an Islamic social and political order].”

http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/politics/labour/7333487/Inextricably-linked-to-controversial-mosque-the-secret-world-of-IFE.html

Further information on jamaat e Islami in the UK can be sourced in this Government report. Who knew England profiled their religious minorities to such a degree. Or is it only Muslims..... I wonder?

Additionally some smaller groups, which have focused on recruitment of the middle classes, have made a public impact well above and beyond their relatively small size. In Britain, the Jamaat-e Islami (JI) along with the Muslim Brotherhood were pioneers in developing student activism through the Federation of Student Islamic Societies (FOSIS), and in interfaith and political engagement.

http://www.communities.gov.uk/documents/communities/pdf/1170952.pdf

see page 41

Now to the direct evidence of jamaat e Islami's involvement in the genocide of the people of Bangladesh.

Golam Azam, former chief of the Jamaat-e-Islami party, is one of nine top Jamaat leaders now being tried for their alleged crimes against humanity during the Liberation War in 1971. Yet, the Jamaat has given a call for jihad against Hasina government. The message is contained in a booklet circulated by Jamaat in August. An estimated 60000 copies of the booklet are said to have been distributed across the country. Extreme messages of this kind are not new. For years, Islamist radicals have called for seizing power in order to turn Bangladesh into a theocratic state, similar to Afghanistan during the days of Taliban rule. The latest declarations, analysts say, are aimed at halting ongoing judicial proceedings against Jamaat party leaders. The International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh is swiftly moving to convict nine key Jamaat figures, including party chief Matiur Rahman Nizami and secretary general Ali Ahsan Mohammad Mujahid, in connection with atrocities committed during the Liberation War. "This is the first time since independence [that] they are under tremendous pressure," says Mohiuddin Ahmed, a former diplomat. "Their top leaders are under trial and they can guess the fate of their leaders. But I think the Jamaat should get the opportunity to do peaceful politics at democratic way," he told Khabar in Dhaka. The Jamaat booklet quotes 53 verses from the holy Qur'an and 17 quotations from the Hadith to both justify jihadi action and to prove such actions are not un-Islamic. Moreover, it urges Jamaat followers do anything for the party – including carrying out acts of violence -- and sacrifice their lives, if necessary, to free its leaders.

http://policyresearchgroup.com/bangladesh-nepal/b_desh_militants_on_run_hut_under_scanner_jei_desperate.html

It was the deep theocratic mastery of the codified text of Islam, that was what certainly enabled the "peace committees" to secure the participation of various indigenous religious parties, drawn from local population to carry out the genocide.

The term Razakar is originally derived from an Arabic word meaning volunteer. In the context of Islamic history Razakars were volunteers to defend or support Islam.

Religious motivations played a definitive part in the slaughter it would suggest.

But in Bangladeshi context Razakar means traitors or collaborators of the Paki army who helped them, in our liberation war in 1971, in identifying and killing millions of Bangalees involved in or even supporting the liberation war. The Razakars were mainly the members of Muslim league, Jamat-e-Islam and other Islamic groups and factions.

We can see just who is "struggling" Jihading, (genociding) or striving in the way of allah (jihad fi sabilillah).... more from the prodigious pen of Syyed Abul Ala Mawdudi.

The Razakars…..should be specially helpful as members of rural communities, who can identify guerrillas (freedom fighters)”, an army officer (Pakistan) said…The government says it has already recruited more than 22,000 Razakars of a planned force of 35,000.’-New York Times, July 30, 1971 ‘To help control of Bengali population, the army has been setting up a network of peace committees

You have to love the "Orwellian" usage of the term "peace committees" to reference the organizers of a genocide.

superimposed upon the normal civil administration, which the army cannot fully rely upon. Peace committee members are drawn from …..Beharis and from the Muslim Leagues and Jamat-e-Islami.

Islam claims to be the religion of peace. They would just wish that it is not understood in the context used here

The peace committees serve as the agent of army, informing on civil administration as well as on general populace. They are also in charge of confiscating and redistribution of shops and lands from Hindu and pro-independence Bengalis. The peace committee also recruits Razakars……many of them are common criminals who have thrown their lots with the (Pakistan) army.-The Wall Street Jornal, July 27,1971. Jamaat leaders collaborated with them [Pakistan army] not only to advance their ideals of Pakistan as an Islamic state, but also to wreak vengeance on people they were at enmity with. Referring to the drives against Bangalee freedom fighters, he wrote, “These operations were only a partial success because the West Pakistani troops neither knew the faces of the suspects nor could they read the lane numbers (in Bengali). They had to depend on the cooperation of the local people. (On the collaboration groups) these patriotic elements were organised into two groups. The elderly and prominent among them formed Peace Committees, while the young and able-bodied were recruited as Razakars (volunteers). The committees were formed in Dacca as well as in the rural areas and they served as a useful link between the Army and the local people.

The ones physically unable to participate, or those who "lacked the stomach" organized the systematic murder of three million of their fellow countrymen. The ones physically and mentally capable undertook the killings.

http://www.genocidebangladesh.org/collaborators-and-war-criminals/

Intellectuals, the educated, free thinkers, those not confined solely to theocratic thoughts had to be eliminated. As people such as described are less likely to submit. Islam, after all, is the religion of submission.

Brigadiar Kasem and Captain Kayum were the two key officers in the Pakistan army who coordinated the killings of the intellectuals. They had a meeting with Moulana Abdul Mannan then president of the Madrasah Teachers’ Association sometime in November at Mannan’s residence. This might have been the meeting when the slaughter of the intellectuals were planned. According to the confession of one Mofizuddin (driver of the vehicle of death), Ashrafuzzaman Khan, head of the Queens (New York) branch of Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA)

Ashrafuzzaman Khan is one of the leaders of an American Islamic civil rights movement meant to protect the religious freedom for Muslims. Knowing his history. I ask just what rights is he protecting in the pursuit of his "religion" . (source)

and ex-member of the Central Committee of the Islami Chhatra Sangha and an ex-employee of Radio Pakistan shot seven teachers with his own hands.As a result of Mofizuddin’s confession, the decomposed bodies of these unfortunate teachers were recovered from the marshes of Rayer Bazar and the mass grave at Shiyal Bari at Mirpur. There was a list of 20 teachers and many other Bangladeshis in his diary. His diary included a list of 16 of the Dhaka University teachers who collaborated with the Pakistanis.

http://www.genocidebangladesh.org/?page_id=36

RE: they are not Muslims or it's got nothing to do with Islam meme.

I oppose the sophist school of philosophy to my cynic's core, and its emergence in the body politic of the nation makes me want to puke.

Protagoras quote.

No intelligent man believes that anybody ever willingly errs or willingly does base and evil deeds; they are well aware that all who do base and evil things do them unwillingly.

source brainy quotes

By usage of strident rhetoric, a nonsensical unsupportable dogma is advanced.

Paraphrasing Protagoras for the modern age.

No intelligent human (liberal/progressive) believes that any Muslim ever willingly errs or willingly does base and evil deeds according to beliefs; they are well aware that all who do base and evil things do them unwillingly.

kpr37 with a pagan's perspective.