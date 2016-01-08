Facts are stubborn things; Like the sudden introduction of sharia compliant Islamic cultural norms or "gender apartheid" in to Germany

Provided to YouTube by Kontor New Media The Snake · Oscar Brown jr. Live Every Minute ℗ Minor Music Records GmbH Released on: 2010-02-26 Featured Artist: Stanley Turrentine

I read this article last month, well before the latest epidemic of sexual assaults carried out across many German and other European cities on new Year's eve were reported. France, Islam, And The Second Class Sex

It informs readers that modern Europe is truly diverse, having Sharia courts, women wearing full-face veils, arranged marriage, as well as women needlessly suffering female genital mutilation. But what caught my attention, or what it was that I was unfamiliar with, was any effort to enforce sharia-compliant Islamic cultural norms or "gender apartheid " in any organized or systemic manner within Europe. It did not, unfortunately, take long to see it appear.

(Liberte, egalite, fraternite - or "liberty, equality, fraternity"), and (Islam or submission)... like oil and water they mix, yet eventually find their natural place, one clearly rising above the other. Who are we to say, that one cultural ideology is superior to the other?

Following last November’s jihadist attacks in Paris, I wanted to find out how the divided women’s movement was dealing with the aftermath of such an outrageous assault on France’s freedom. French feminists have long been divided over Islam. Some argue that it is possible to redefine and reinterpret the teachings of the Koran to better suit it to equality between the sexes. But secularists insist that Islam has the subjugation of women and girls at its heart. The polarisation of views was compounded by the law against the wearing of the veil (and other visible religious artefacts) that came into force in France in 2004, and remains today. Islamic feminists, as defined by researcher Stephanie Latte Abdallah, “claim the right to an interpretation (of the Koran) that promotes gender equality, new roles in rituals and religious practices, changes in the areas of family law, criminal law, and legal and political practices”. The Left has allowed its tendency to blame the West for everything to offer a justification for terrorism as resistance to colonialism, imperialism and capitalism. As a lifelong feminist, and firmly of the Left, I have long been bitterly disappointed with those who supposedly campaign for women’s rights yet capitulate to Islamofascist men. Such women, in the UK, France and other European countries, have given their support to Sharia courts, the wearing of the full-face veil, arranged marriage, female genital mutilation (FGM), and gender segregation in public places. Supporting traditional Islam flies in the face of feminism, and even of basic equality between men and women

How would one go about enforcing gender apartheid in Europe? Perhaps coordinated attacks unprecedented in scale and nature may bring the issue to the forefront of debate?

BERLIN — German authorities said Tuesday that coordinated attacks in which young women were sexually harassed and robbed by hundreds of young men on New Year’s Eve in the western city of Cologne were unprecedented in scale and nature.

http://www.seattletimes.com/nation-world/coordinated-attacks-on-women-in-cologne-were-unprecedented-germany-says/

Women in Europe have not fought for equal rights all these long years only to be told to start modifying their behaviour to avoid being molested. How long before the frauleins of Cologne are advised to stay indoors, or even cover their heads, out of respect to new arrivals? Sharia law shall not be imposed on us by stealth or cowardly accommodation with repellent thugs.

http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/europe/germany/12087780/Cologne-assault-Cultural-difference-is-no-excuse-for-rape.html

First, the rules most are explained to a bewildered public. Setting easily understood, acceptable standards of conduct is the first step. Women should only travel with a male chaperone, never wear revealing clothing as skirts or mini skirts may be seen as an invitation to digital rape or worse. ( cultural misunderstandings)

These suggested rules were made public locally in some German towns, but tragically not nationally in time to prevent a horrific turn of events in Cologne. As the publication of the rules that Germany now suggests women submit to are sharia compliant gender apartheid norms practiced in north Africa and the Arab world and might be seen as unwelcome to the general public.

Police in the Bavarian town of Mering, where a 16-year-old girl was reportedly raped this month, have warned parents not to allow their children outside unaccompanied. Girls and women have been told not to walk home alone from the railway station because it is near a migrant centre where the rapist may live. At Pocking, another well-kept Bavarian town, the headmaster of the grammar school wrote to parents telling them not to let their daughters wear skimpy clothing. This was to avoid ‘misunderstandings’ with 200 migrants who were put up in the school’s gymnasium over the summer, before being moved on this month. The letter to parents said the migrants were ‘mainly Muslim, and speak Arabic. They have their own culture. Because our school is directly next to where they are staying, modest clothing should be warn... revealing tops or blouses, short skirts or miniskirts could lead to misunderstandings.’

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3249667/Germany-state-SIEGE-Merkel-cheered-opened-floodgates-migrants-gangs-men-roaming-streets-young-German-women-told-cover-mood-s-changing.html

“The biggest danger for everyone is silence,” said Per Isdal, a clinical psychologist in Stavanger who works with the foundation, which developed the program Mr. Kelifa attended in Sandes. Many refugees “come from cultures that are not gender equal and where women are the property of men,” Mr. Isdal said. “We have to help them adapt to their new culture.” The first such program to teach immigrants about local norms and how to avoid misreading social signals was initiated in Stavanger, the center of Norway’s oil industry and a magnet for migrants, after a series of rapes from 2009 to 2011. Henry Ove Berg, who was Stavanger’s police chief during the spike in rape cases, said he supported providing migrants sex education because “people from some parts of the world have never seen a girl in a miniskirt, only in a burqa.” When they get to Norway, he added, “something happens in their heads.”

http://www.nytimes.com/2015/12/20/world/europe/norway-offers-migrants-a-lesson-in-how-to-treat-women.html

Misogynistic attitudes arising from a religious or cultural milieu, surging testosterone, and a supremacist ideology are never even a topic of discussion in a politically correct setting, or in any progressive intellectual environment at all. Unless the topic is the evil of Christianity, and the ingrained, inherent patriarchal structure of European capitalist based societies emerging from its toxic theocratic past.

Rape culture is something that exists on elite American university campuses due to "white privilege" not among refugees and emigrants?

A senior Muslim cleric

Or a great misunderstander of Islam.

in Australia has sparked a furore by comparing women who do not wear a headscarf to "uncovered meat", implying that they invited sexual assault.

Non-Muslim, moderate Muslim, or kafir women as a catch-all phrase.

Sheik Taj Aldin al-Hilali delivered his comments in a religious address on adultery to around 500 worshippers in Sydney last month, but they only came to the attention of the wider public when they were published in the Australian paper today. Sheik Hilali was quoted as saying: "If you take out uncovered meat and place it outside ... without cover, and the cats come to eat it ... whose fault is it, the cats' or the uncovered meat's? The uncovered meat is the problem. If she was in her room, in her home, in her hijab [the headdress worn by some Muslim women], no problem would have occurred."

http://www.theguardian.com/world/2006/oct/26/australia.marktran

The shocking sexual assaults that happened in Cologne during the New Year festivities - in which dozens of women

Over one hundred so far.

were sexually abused and in one case raped by groups of young men - have an obvious parallel in events which took place in Cairo’s Tahrir Square during mass protests of the Arab Spring At the height of protests between 2011 and 2013, large numbers of sexual assaults took place in the square. Groups of young men saw females who decided to leave the family home to protest as fair game for sexual assault. This took place in a society where sexual harassment remains an everyday part of a woman’s life and where men are almost never prosecuted for such crimes. Incidents of this nature are not confined to Egypt, but are a blight on large parts of the Arab world, where women are socially subjugated. While there are differences between Tahrir Square and Cologne Cathedral - the Cologne attacks appear partly to have been diversions to enable theft - that men apparently of north African descent entered large crowds to sexually assault and even rape women - should set alarm bells ringing. But no sober analysis of the influx of millions of people from the Middle East - the majority of whom are young men - could fail to realize that certain behaviours prevalent there would be repeated here

http://www.thelocal.de/20160105/brushing-sexual-assault-under-the-carpet-is-foolish

Reports this week of public sexual attacks against women in Cologne, Germany, on New Year’s Eve were frighteningly reminiscent of the stories that trickled out of Egypt during the Arab Spring rallies of 2011 and 2012. Back in February 2011, CBS correspondent Lara Logan was pulled away from her bodyguard by a mob of Egyptian men in Cairo’s Tahrir Square, where she was stripped, beaten and raped for a traumatizing 40 minutes, during which time she was convinced she was “in the process of dying.” Recounting her ordeal to The New York Times a couple months later, she said of her attackers: “They really enjoyed my pain and suffering. It incited them to more violence.” A jarringly similar attack happened to British journalist Natasha Smith more than a year later, when thousands of Egyptians again flooded Tahrir Square to celebrate the election of Mohammed Morsi. The nation’s joy became Smith’s terror just a soon as a horde of men closed in on her and, like Logan, tore her clothes off, violently fondled her and “forced their fingers inside her.” She escaped by grabbing hold of men’s clothes and a burka and stumbling away to safety with the help of two other men. These stories are by no means unique to foreign correspondents: in June 2012, during what was supposed to be a rally against sexual violence held again in Tahrir Square, dozens of Egyptian women were attacked and molested by a mob of hundreds of men who couldn’t be staved off by the group of male supporters who futilely tried to protect the women. That incident happened about six months after a video emerged of Egyptian military police beating a female protester in Tahrir, stripping her on the street down to her bright blue bra. We’d be foolish to assume there weren’t dozens more like incidents during that time. That is rape culture: where sexual assault is so normal and accepted that it can be carried out openly, in the street, with hundreds or thousands of witnesses. It where the state is complicit in violence against women and, in the most contemptible of cases, is even involved. This is part of the reason why the incident in Cologne was so alarming: it happened in a public square with thousands of people, at one of the largest public gatherings of the year

http://news.nationalpost.com/full-comment/robyn-urback-on-the-mass-sex-attack-in-cologne-this-is-rape-culture

Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passions, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.

John Adams

kpr37 with a pagan's perspective.