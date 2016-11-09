Newsvine

Mass. voters say 'yes' to legalizing marijuana - The Boston Globe

Seeded by kpr37 View Original Article: Boston Globe
Seeded on Wed Nov 9, 2016 3:48 AM
Massachusetts voters on Tuesday legalized marijuana for recreational use, sweeping away more than a century of prohibition and opening the door to a massive new industry. The vote means the drug will become legal for use on Dec. 15, and marijuana shops can open in 2018. It will pose an immediate challenge for the slow-moving state bureaucracy, which will need to quickly craft new laws and regulations to oversee what could soon be a billion-dollar business.

