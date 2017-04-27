The K (kafir) word it's a real killer

Kaffir (n.) 1790, "infidel," earlier and also caffre (1670s), from Arabic kafir "unbeliever, infidel, impious wretch," with a literal sense of "one who does not admit (the blessings of God)," from kafara "to cover up, conceal, deny, blot out."

The "K" word (Kafir) Signifies in a theocratic sense, one who does not believe in Allah. Resulting in a purposely derogatory designation of being unclean, or najis in Arabic. It's only by understanding the meaning both religiously and culturally, that can we understand the answers given in the on-street interviews in the accompanying video. Most people have neither the time nor the compulsion to dig deeper so as to discover the reasons these people all seem to believe that those who do not believe as they do, are certainly and without any hesitation at all deserving of death.

This is from Tarek Fatah

Tarek Fatah (born 20 November 1949) is a Pakistan born Canadian writer, broadcaster, secularist and liberal activist. Fatah is a founder of the Muslim Canadian Congress and served as its communications officer and spokesperson

Mr. Fatah mentions an objection he has regarding commentary he hears often spoken at his local mosque, in Canada.

One of the reasons I avoid attending Friday congregations at mosques is a specific ritual supplication uttered by Imams at many mosques in Canada and around the world, just prior to our formal Friday community prayer, the Juma’a. In the supplication, the cleric prays to Allah for, among other things, to grant “Muslims victory over the ‘Qawm al-Kafiroon,’” the Arabic phrase that lumps all non-Muslims — Jews, Hindus, Christians, Atheists, Buddhists and Sikhs — into one derogatory category, the “Kuffar”, or non-Muslims.

Step one, understand the nature and meaning of the word used, as well as its intent. The word is -"Kafir"- it comes from Surah 109 Al-kafiroon ( the nonbeliever) Full context, as well and time and place of revelation are explained in the link below.

The Kafir is in point of fact, among things that are taught to be unclean (najis) for theocratic Muslims. As referenced by Quran 9;28

The unbeliever or Kafir is only one step above (or below, depending on point of view) a pig, but is less unclean than urine. This is the reason that is given that non-believers can not enter the "holy" city of Mekka, Saudi Arabia. Explained in the Tafsir linked above.

Direct from the Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani's website. He is a "moderate", he is also America's partner in a lasting peace in Iraq. The N.Y. Times thinks he is deserving of the Noble Peace prize.

84. The following ten things are essentially najis: Urine Faeces Semen Dead body Blood Dog Pig Kafir Alcoholic liquors The sweat of an animal who persistently eats najasat.

Najis things » Kafir 107. An infidel i.e. a person who does not believe in Allah and His Oneness, is najis. Similarly, Ghulat who believe in any of the holy twelve Imams as God, or that they are incarnations of God, and Khawarij and Nawasib who express enmity towards th e holy Imams, are also najis. And similar is the case of those who deny Prophethood, or any of the necessary laws of Islam, like, namaz and fasting, which are believed by the Muslims as a part of Islam, and which they also know as such. As regards the people of the Book (i.e. the Jews and the Christians) who do not accept the Prophethood of Prophet Muhammad bin Abdullah (Peace be upon him and his progeny), they are commonly considered najis, but it is not improbable that they are Pak. Ho wever, it is better to avoid them. 108. The entire body of a Kafir, including his hair and nails, and all liquid substances of his body, are najis. 109. If the parents, paternal grandmother and paternal grandfather of a minor child are all kafir, that child is najis, except when he is intelligent enough, and professes Islam. When, even one person from his parents or grandparents is a Muslim, the child is Pak (The details will be explained in rule 217). 110. A person about whom it is not known whether he is a Muslim or not, and if no signs exist to establish him as a Muslim, he will be considered Pak. But he will not have the privileges of a Muslim, like, he cannot marry a Muslim woman, nor can he be buried in a Muslim cemetery.

It's not confined to the middle east either, this wonderful western educated fellow is teaching or preaching this vile hateful ideology in Canada, Toronto to be precise

This is Mr. Rizvi's site.

8. THE KAFIRS (a'yan najisah - Unclean)

What is the meaning of "kafir?" Kafir (pl. kuffar) means an infidel, an unbeliever as opposed to a Muslim, a believer. "Muslim" is defined as a person who believes in Oneness of God, prophet hood of prophet Muhammad, and the Day of Judgment. A person who rejects any of these three principles is a kafir.From Muslims' perspectives the kuffar are divided into two main groups: kafir dhimmi and kafir harbi. "kafir dhimmi"is a kafir who lives under the protection of an Islamic government.

He can not be killed (without religious permission) his wife may not be raped.(without religious permission)

"Kafir harbi" is a kafir who does not have such a protection.

He is fair game.. he may be abused or killed (if it advances Islam)

If while in the advance of Islam (jihad fi sabilliah) you feel the need to rape someone's (kafir's) wife or daughter, you may, it's halal. allah is down with that.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 ― Pahang Mufti Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Osman has defended his “kafir harbi” label against opponents of Islam, saying his previous remark was not meant to be a sanction for the slaughter of non-Muslims. The senior Islamic cleric also said those who lodged police reports against him had the right to do so, but insisted he has never condoned killing those labelled “kafir harbi”, The Star reported today. “They have the right to do that. But I never intended to call on the Muslims to slay the non-Muslims as I was just making a general statement,” he was quoted saying. “As Muslims, we have the responsibility to declare jihad against kafir harbi. But in this context, jihad does not necessarily mean picking up weapons and going to war,” he was quoted saying further.

On Friday, Abdul Rahman was quoted in Utusan Malaysia as labelling the DAP “kafir harbi” over its opposition to hudud laws, adding as well that it would be a “great sin” for Muslims to support the party.

It is believed that those categorised as “kafir harbi” can be killed for being against the implementation of Islamic principles and going against God.

In Islamic theology, the non-believer (kafir) is less than human, as I have demonstrated here with this article.

Australia's first female Muslim MP says terrorists see non-believers as cockroaches and admits there is a link between terrorism and Islam. Labor's Anne Aly, who was a counter-terrorism expert before being elected to federal parliament last year, said religiously-motivated murderers saw non-believers as sub-human. 'So if you see a cockroach and squish it, you don't squish the cockroach because you're angry at it,' she told Sky News on Thursday night. You don't squish the cockroach because you have an issue with it. 'You squish the cockroach because you're disgusted by it.' In a break with many left-wing politicians, who deny the link between Islam and terrorism, the Egyptian-born politician said the Koran was often used to justify violence. Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4541464/Muslim-MP-says-terrorists-non-believers-cockroaches.html#ixzz4iBs3KTlt

How do things like the Manchester bombing keep happening one may ask?

I will try to explain with some background and standard, mainstream Sunni teachings.

Manchester mosque condemns terrorist attack but hosts antisemitic, anti-kuffar and homophobic scholars

It’s great that they condemn terrorism. Their choice of speakers to host isn’t so great. I didn’t recognise all of the names who have spoken at Manchester Islamic Centre, but three of them I did – Abdullah Hakim Quick, Muhammad ibn Adam al-Kawthari and Abu Eesa Niamatullah. Here’s Abdullah Hakim Quick speaking at the mosque and complaining that Muslims are taking on the lifestyles of Jews and Christians:

In his own words, he is concerned about the believers "Muslims", taking on the habits of the "Kafiroun".

Quran 8:55 states that the nonbeliever is the worst or "vilest" of animals

The prophet did not believe the life of a believer (Muslim) was worth the same as the life of a non-believer (Kafir)

Blood Money (Ad-Diyat) Bukhari :: Book 9 :: Volume 83 :: Hadith 50 Narrated Abu Juhaifa: I asked 'Ali "Do you have anything Divine literature besides what is in the Qur'an?" Or, as Uyaina once said, "Apart from what the people have?" 'Ali said, "By Him Who made the grain split (germinate) and created the soul, we have nothing except what is in the Quran and the ability (gift) of understanding Allah's Book which He may endow a man, with and what is written in this sheet of paper." I asked, "What is on this paper?" He replied, "The legal regulations of Diya (Blood-money) and the (ransom for) releasing of the captives, and the judgment that no Muslim should be killed in Qisas (equality in punishment) for killing a Kafir (disbeliever)."

This beliefs effect on real humans can be found in the sad case of a Mrs. Asia Bibi

Mrs Bibi - a farm worker from rural Punjab - has released a memoir called 'Blasphemy'. She describes how she has no idea how long she has left to live. Talking about how she ended up in her position, she says: 'I drank water from a well belonging to Muslim women, using “their” cup, in the burning heat of the midday sun. 'I, Asia Bibi, have been sentenced to death because I was thirsty. I’m a prisoner because I used the same cup as those Muslim women, because water served by a Christian woman was regarded as unclean by my stupid fellow fruit-pickers.'

Mrs. Bibi finds herself in this tragic situation because she has rejected one of the three choices Islam offers Christians.

“For the first time in the history of Iraq, Mosul is now empty of Christians,” Patriarch Louis Sako lamented as hundreds of families fled ahead of a noon deadline set by Islamic State for them to submit or leave. The warning was read out in Mosul’s mosques on Friday afternoon, and broadcast throughout the city on loudspeakers. “We offer [Christians] three choices: Islam; the dhimma contract - involving payment... if they refuse this they will have nothing but the sword,” the announcement read.

http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/middleeast/iraq/10977698/Christians-flee-Iraqs-Mosul-after-Islamists-tell-them-convert-pay-or-die.html

This, the three choices meme is not a misunderstanding of Islam, it is directly from one the six authentic hadith collections. (sihah sitta)

The Book of Jihad and Expedition (Kitab Al-Jihad wa'l-Siyar)

Muslim :: Book 19 : Hadith 4294 It has been reported from Sulaiman b. Buraid through his father that when the Messenger of Allah (may peace be upon him) appointed anyone as leader of an army or detachment he would especially exhort him to fear Allah and to be good to the Muslims who were with him. He would say: Fight in the name of Allah and in the way of Allah. Fight against those who disbelieve in Allah. Make a holy war, do not embezzle the spoils; do not break your pledge; and do not mutilate (the dead) bodies; do not kill the children. When you meet your enemies who are polytheists, invite them to three courses of action. If they respond to any one of these, you also accept it and withold yourself from doing them any harm. Invite them to (accept) Islam; if they respond to you, accept it from them and desist from fighting against them. Then invite them to migrate from their lands to the land of Muhairs and inform them that, if they do so, they shall have all the privileges and obligations of the Muhajirs. If they refuse to migrate, tell them that they will have the status of Bedouin Muilims and will be subjected to the Commands of Allah like other Muslims, but they will not get any share from the spoils of war or Fai' except when they actually fight with the Muslims (against the disbelievers). If they refuse to accept Islam, demand from them the Jizya. If they agree to pay, accept it from them and hold off your hands. If they refuse to pay the tax, seek Allah's help and fight them. When you lay siege to a fort and the besieged appeal to you for protection in the name of Allah and His Prophet, do not accord to them the guarantee of Allah and His Prophet, but accord to them your own guarantee and the guarantee of your companions for it is a lesser sin that the security given by you or your companions be disregarded than that the security granted in the name of Allah and His Prophet be violated When you besiege a fort and the besieged want you to let them out in accordance with Allah's Command, do not let them come out in accordance with His Command, but do so at your (own) command, for you do not know whether or not you will be able to carry out Allah's behest with regard to them.

This "dhimma" contract is explained here.

from the tafsir of Ibn Kathir. the Dhimma contract.

Paying Jizyah is a Sign of Kufr and Disgrace

Allah said, ﴿حَتَّى يُعْطُواْ الْجِزْيَةَ﴾ (until they pay the Jizyah), if they do not choose to embrace Islam, ﴿عَن يَدٍ﴾ (with willing submission), in defeat and subservience, ﴿وَهُمْ صَـغِرُونَ﴾ (and feel themselves subdued.), disgraced, humiliated and belittled. Therefore, Muslims are not allowed to honor the people of Dhimmah or elevate them above Muslims, for they are miserable, disgraced and humiliated. Muslim recorded from Abu Hurayrah that the Prophet said,

«لَا تَبْدَءُوا الْيَهُودَ وَالنَّصَارَى بِالسَّلَامِ، وَإِذَا لَقِيتُمْ أَحَدَهُمْ فِي طَرِيقٍ فَاضْطَرُّوهُ إِلَى أَضْيَقِه»

(Do not initiate the Salam to the Jews and Christians, and if you meet any of them in a road, force them to its narrowest alley.) This is why the Leader of the faithful `Umar bin Al-Khattab, may Allah be pleased with him, demanded his well-known conditions be met by the Christians, these conditions that ensured their continued humiliation, degradation and disgrace. The scholars of Hadith narrated from `Abdur-Rahman bin Ghanm Al-Ash`ari that he said, "I recorded for `Umar bin Al-Khattab, may Allah be pleased with him, the terms of the treaty of peace he conducted with the Christians of Ash-Sham: `In the Name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful. This is a document to the servant of Allah `Umar, the Leader of the faithful, from the Christians of such and such city. When you (Muslims) came to us we requested safety for ourselves, children, property and followers of our religion. We made a condition on ourselves that we will neither erect in our areas a monastery, church, or a sanctuary for a monk, nor restore any place of worship that needs restoration nor use any of them for the purpose of enmity against Muslims. We will not prevent any Muslim from resting in our churches whether they come by day or night, and we will open the doors ﴿of our houses of worship﴾ for the wayfarer and passerby. Those Muslims who come as guests, will enjoy boarding and food for three days. We will not allow a spy against Muslims into our churches and homes or hide deceit ﴿or betrayal﴾ against Muslims. We will not teach our children the Qur'an, publicize practices of Shirk, invite anyone to Shirk or prevent any of our fellows from embracing Islam, if they choose to do so. We will respect Muslims, move from the places we sit in if they choose to sit in them. We will not imitate their clothing, caps, turbans, sandals, hairstyles, speech, nicknames and title names, or ride on saddles, hang swords on the shoulders, collect weapons of any kind or carry these weapons. We will not encrypt our stamps in Arabic, or sell liquor. We will have the front of our hair cut, wear our customary clothes wherever we are, wear belts around our waist, refrain from erecting crosses on the outside of our churches and demonstrating them and our books in public in Muslim fairways and markets. We will not sound the bells in our churches, except discretely, or raise our voices while reciting our holy books inside our churches in the presence of Muslims, nor raise our voices ﴿with prayer﴾ at our funerals, or light torches in funeral processions in the fairways of Muslims, or their markets. We will not bury our dead next to Muslim dead, or buy servants who were captured by Muslims. We will be guides for Muslims and refrain from breaching their privacy in their homes.' When I gave this document to `Umar, he added to it, `We will not beat any Muslim. These are the conditions that we set against ourselves and followers of our religion in return for safety and protection. If we break any of these promises that we set for your benefit against ourselves, then our Dhimmah (promise of protection) is broken and you are allowed to do with us what you are allowed of people of defiance and rebellion.'''

While killing a dog, pig or Kafir may in some circumstance be haram, it's not murder. The word Murder is used exclusively for the killing of a human. Kafir are not theoretically human under the orthodox system of sharia.

The strollers on this photo* unconcernedly watch the scene of cruelty while the kids beat the poor dog to death. They do not seem to be willing to prevent the sadistic act; after all, the dog is “nejis/ najes”, impure in Islam, let it be! For non-Muslims, it is impossible to find a suitable word to describe such a cruel act, unless one is familiar with the cultures where such animal abuses are practised. As divine purpose, killing or torturing animals is a vicious ritual still practised in some tribal cultures, but this is not the case in Islam. Animals like pigs and dogs are considered as “nejis” or impure. The Islamic legal tradition has developed several injunctions that warn Muslims against nejis dogs. Based on Islamic laws, a nejis body or object is essentially unclean, what can never be ritually clean by any means. No Muslim is allowed to touch a nejis body or object, it is ritually sinful. Dogs, pigs and non-Muslims are ritually nejis. There are other laws and traditions suggesting even to kill, torture and humiliate them. Psychologically, since cruelty to nejis animals is widely practiced or tolerated in Islam, it leads to development of violent antisocial behaviour, Kids who repeatedly torture animals can develop high levels of aggression toward people as well, which unfortunately can affect these Muslim kids to the extent of being the future jihadists or Islamic terrorists.

http://www.butterfliesandwheels.org/2013/uelty-toward-nejis-animals/

So, the word kafir, as used by the "ummah" (theocratic Islamic community), is unfortunately just as degrading as the way a Klan member would intend in his usage of the N-word. I, personally, have a very significant problem with that dogma and its application in the world that I inhabit.

Thread: Use of 'Infidel' and 'Kafir'

Also, again this site reffered to me as a Kaafirs, Getting tired of that racist remark. Well, it depends on how you take it. It is not always intended in a racist manner. Sometimes it is just used to denote a non muslim.

https://www.islamicboard.com/clarifications-about-islam/21502-infidel-kafir.html

Let us try this out.

The N-word is not intended as a racist remark. Sometimes it is just used to denote a man or woman of color.

In my opinion use of either derogatory term ( K-word or n- word) identifies the user as an irredeemable supremacist either white of theocratic, who should find no place for themselves in polite secular society.

