"Extremist ideologies" can mean different things to different people.

A mosque attended by the Manchester bomber says it needs to be "more proactive" in encouraging young people away from extremist ideologies.

Secularism, equality between the sexes, tolerances of Jews, tolerance of homosexuals, pluralism, acceptance of the Kafir (non-believer) these are extremist ideologies in far too many Islamic nations. Someone should ask for clarification on just what he means by "extremist ideologies".

Didsbury Mosque was identified as one of the mosques attended by bomber Salman Abedi and his family.

Father and son are both said to have participated in the fighting in Libya, to establish the Islamic hegemonic tradition of the supremacy of sharia, allah's law. Ansar al-Shari'a (proponents of sharia) were the driving force behind the civil war, before dissolving itself into the Islamic state.

How was the prophet made victorious, in his quest to establish allah's law (Sharia)? Does anyone know? Guesses?

Fawzi Haffar, a trustee of the mosque, told BBC Panorama: "I have to be truthful. We have a lot to learn, [we] have to be more conscious". He said the mosque needed "proper policies" in place to deter extremism.

Yes, extremism is bad, we can all agree to that, can't we?

Mohammad, on the other hand, was not bad, he, the blessed prophet was no extremist!

Fighting for the Cause of Allah (Jihaad) Bukhari :: Book 4 :: Volume 52 :: Hadith 220 Narrated Abu Huraira: Allah's Apostle said, "I have been sent with the shortest expressions bearing the widest meanings, and I have been made victorious with terror (cast in the hearts of the enemy), and while I was sleeping, the keys of the treasures of the world were brought to me and put in my hand." Abu Huraira added: Allah's Apostle has left the world and now you, people, are bringing out those treasures (i.e. the Prophet did not benefit by them

http://quranexplorer.com/hadithebook/English/Hadith/bukhari/004.052.220.html

Mr Haffar told BBC Panorama: "When we did find out that he attended this mosque we had to really ask some of our employees whether they remembered him. And some of them say they did." Several sources told Panorama that Didsbury Mosque in south Manchester was his regular place of worship. His elder brother Ismail taught at the mosque, and before he left for Libya in 2011, his father would offer the call to prayer, or adhan. Bomber Salman Abedi was remembered by some as a loner who would sometimes read books in the corner.

Islamic books, pamphlets? Comic books, porn?

Despite wide reports that Abedi was reported by Didsbury Mosque, the mosque confirmed to Panorama that he was not.

Lying, shocked, shocked I tell you!

But Mr Haffar said that one of the mosque's imams did report three other suspected extremists two years ago.

Did anyone ask for the names, you know to check out if he is lying again? After just admitting to lying the first time.

http://www.bbc.com/news/uk-40079948

Second article.

This is what first came out in the press, it's probably the impression most of us got when reading about the atrocity. Many may not have followed up.

But none appear to have suspected that British-born Abedi – a slightly withdrawn, devout young man, always respectful to his elders – would become a mass murderer.

This is a lie. Father, and Salam Abide ( the suicide bomber), as well as Hashem Abedi (younger son) Islaim Abedi (older son), were Jihadist, struggling in the way of allah.

“Salman? I’m astonished by this,” one member of Manchester’s Libyan community told the Guardian. “He was such a quiet boy, always very respectful towards me. His brother Ismail is outgoing,

but Salman was very quiet. He is such an unlikely person to have done this.”

Why would anyone take them at their word at this point,

Salman and his brother Ismail worshipped at Didsbury mosque, where their father, who is known as Abu Ismail within the community, is a well-known figure. “He used to do the five and call the adhan. He has an absolutely beautiful voice. And his boys learned the Qur’an by heart.

Learning the Quran by heart, is a sign of not knowing Islam at all? (yes, In the progressive perspective)

“Abu Ismail will be terribly distraught. He was always very confrontational with jihadi ideology,

He, in reality, went to Libya to fight the jihad.

and this Isis thing isn’t even jihad, it’s criminality.

He has been arrested in Libya as a member of the Islamic state.

The family will be devastated.”

Yes, I'm sure. Father, three sons and a cousin, all under arrest will do that.

Abu Ismail Abedi, who worked as an odd-job man in Manchester, is thought to be in Tripoli.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2017/may/23/manchester-arena-attacker-named-salman-abedi-suicide-attack-ariana-grande

third article

The pair where arrested in Tripoli – where Salman's father denied his sons were involved in the Manchester bombing which killed 22. Pictures identified of Hashem on his father's Facebook page show the youth wielding a large machine-gun. Salman is understood to have returned from Libya in the weeks before carrying out the suicide attack. Meanwhile, his dad has now also been arrested. Hashem is accused of planning a terrorist attack in Tripoli and sending money to his brother in Manchester.The RADA Special Deterrence Forces confirmed his arrest on their Facebook page and posted a mugshot. They said he was ""was aware of all the details" of his brother's plans.

http://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-news/617044/Manchester-Terror-Attack-Salam-Abedi-Hashemn-Tripoli-Arena-Ariana-Grande-suicide-Bomber

fourth article.

Bat shit crazy antisemitism seems holds sway in part of the family.

A cousin of Manchester bomber Salman Abedi posted antisemitic tweets appearing to celebrate the holocaust, it has emerged. Abderahman Forjani, 21, who was arrested along with his 24-year-old brother Abdalla as part of the investigation into the bombing, posted: 'If only Hitler was still alive - these Jews would be burned in gas chambers.' He also posted that Manchester is his 'number 1 enemy' and a 's***hole', as well as declaring that he wanted Britain to go bankrupt, according to The Times. His account has since been deleted. The revelation comes as police rounded up ‘a large part’ of the suspected Libyan terror cell. Officers said they had arrested the ‘key players’ in the Middle England gang of alleged jihadis who helped Salman Abedi, 22, wreak horror in Manchester. University students Mohamed and Yahya Werfalli were arrested in the early hours of Saturday - hours before Theresa May lowered the UK’s terror threat level from critical to severe. The brothers, who like other suspects are British born but of Libyan heritage, are believed to move in the same friendship circles as the Manchester bomber Salman Abedi, also 22. Yahya is listed on Facebook as a friend of the bomber’s brother, Hashem, 20. There are now 14 people in UK custody, in addition to Ramadan and Hashem Abedi, Salman's father and younger brother respectively, who are being held in Libya.

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4551744/Manchester-bomber-s-cousin-s-antisemitic-social-media-rant.html

Extremism depends on one's personal point of view.