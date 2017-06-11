Secular reality a pagan's perspective.

It seems so ever difficult to communicate now, doesn't? Beliefs Clash, opinions are set in stone. Everybody knows everything, they're sure of it. As somewhat of a rationalist, I have a strange delusion or even a longing of my own. That we all do in fact hold something in common. A thing called a shared secular reality. The idea is rather important for cohesion on an inner personal level, local. or national level. It's getting ever more difficult to see that it still exists at all. We all want to define things as we see them, with individual presuppositions and biases built in.

In an effort to promote cohesion of thought, topic, and a clearly defined starting point. I give you a blast from the past. A dictionary, remember them, let us define what secular reality is. Then we might promote it and share it.

indifference to or rejection or exclusion of religion and religious considerations

https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/secularism

The state of things as they actually exist, as opposed to an idealistic or notional idea of them.

https://en.oxforddictionaries.com/definition/reality

So, a shared secular reality would exclude any considerations of dogmas, the feelings of those who believe in dogmas, thoughts, and ideas based on dogmas. We limit our discussion to things that can be verified, visited, researched independently, producing a clearly defined picture of the objective fact under consideration, viewed from multiple perspectives with laser precision. I go into such details because the subject I bring up is the "G*d" concept. Note that word (concept)

In secular reality, unless and until you can produce an omnipotent being on demand, who's capable of a visible prolonged display of its omnipotence, you are only talking about a concept there buddy (or lady, Ze, them, it, ? or #). That is a distinction that can not be emphasized enough. In the entire history of humans, there have literally been hundreds of thousand, if not hundreds of millions of God concepts. One no more provable, or verifiable, than the other. I recognize them all. I'm a pagan, it's what we do.

A modern human existing in a state of secular reality would be forced to admit. That it is just as likely that a multi-legged cephalopod looking thing with big hairy testicles, looking just like giant meatballs, and stinking to high heavens of "toxic masculinity", will appear in the night sky unexpectedly. Screaming out in anger, spitting out thunderbolts, while wildly swinging hundreds of massive spaghetti-like arms, smiting the disbelievers by the thousands wherever it finds them.( Meaning those who don't worship it properly.) Proper worship of the new one true God of the universe, is now forever defined as proudly displaying a crushed velvet artwork of the deity's earthly image above your beds, and sprinkling Parmesan cheese on the artwork immediately after waking up in the morning. Your God does not ask for much, yet thee still dream to deny it. You all knew what it looked like, yet ye rejected it. Woe, woe be unto thee sinner.

Back in secular reality. That is no more unlikely than a floating, cloud supported, kindly elderly gentleman, muscular in appearance, wearing flowing robes reaching out to touch me. They are both human expressions of an idea, a concept if you will, nothing more. Humans searching for the divine. It's often found within ourselves. It's never been found elsewhere. G*d concepts are as many and varied as the human minds that produced them.

Many in our century have forgotten the gods of old. More's the pity.

So many in this age have seemingly fetishised a select few gods, contemporary to their post-enlightenment environment.

These are often picked on, (excluding one) blamed, castigated, mocked in self-righteous self-congratulation at their intelligence at rejecting said dogma associated with any expression of faith. Were these gods to have the power they might think it may diminish their own sense of self-empowerment. It's too difficult to think outside the box for some. Other god concepts are scary, unknown, and unconsidered, much better to lump them all together. Even now in the enlightened age of modernity, civilizations can rise or fall due to a god concept. Syria, Somalia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, and to a lesser extent Continental Europe are now experiencing change due to a god concept exerting its uncalled for influence on the population.

If an event has constantly repeated itself, time and time again all throughout human history. It's more than foolish to believe that somehow history has ended. The cyclical turn of time continues unabated, without the least of concern for the fleeting ideas of humans. We are all of us, just Hairless Apes, on a large round ball, flying through nothingness at great speeds while pondering eternity.

........"may Ahura Mazda aid and guide us" ......

Just 1500 years ago "Ahura Mazda" was the shit yo. " But where is it now?

While "A. Mazda" was seen as a progressive positive "vehicle" for change in the sixth century BC, it lost its "Mo-Jo" soon after. Its "pimp hand" seemed to grow weak over time. No one recognized it, nor feared it's mighty power to grant rights, and revoke privileges. An illusion of omnipotence dissipated over a very short period of time.

Hell, in twenty-first century America, you are more than likely to think of an affordable Japanese Sedan when you hear of "Ahura Mazda". Now, it's got a four-cylinder engine, automatic transmission and rolls down the road smooth as shit on 14-inch rims.

You don't know of it cause the monotheistic G*d of Zoroaster "Ahura Mazda" was replaced by a conquering concept soon to make the scene.

Could it be the same god concept? A community construct freely volunteered without the need of conflict. Like the Greeks and Romans experienced? Just swapped out, from one culture to another? They were both forms of monotheism, Ahura Mazda, and allah. Their names start with the same letter.

I don't think anyone alive at the time would have viewed those concepts as interchangeable or compatible in any way. See, the relatively new intrusive god concept was the "allah" god concept. A concept of an Arab man named Mohammad. No, trace of his unique conception of a god was known before his claimed revelation.

The citizens of the area could have drawn on their own experiences to link the comparison with Marduk perhaps. Who like the allah concept was associated with a city (Mekka) so was Marduk the god of the city Babylon. Like allah, Marduk's origins are obscure, but both experienced a growth in power, as their representative cities grew in power and influence, so did the power of the gods.

Another similar god concept the locals would have known and thought of was Nergal. Who like allah, was warlike in many ways.

Nergal's warlike qualities identify him to a considerable extent with warrior gods such as Ninurta and Zababa (Van der Toorn et al. 1999: 622). In his aspect of a war god, Nergal accompanies the king into battle, delivering death to the enemy. Death brought on by Nergal also had a supernatural dimension, disease often being attributed to demonic agency in Mesopotamia. Indeed, Nergal controls a variety of demons and evil forces

Allah has his Jinn. Allah has soldiers also, mujaheddin who proudly proclaim the superiority of their concept over all others. Shouting allah-u-akbar. Allah (my god concept) is greater.... Greater than your god concept.

I can make these comparisons because I know many deities and the concepts supporting the idea of the deities. They are each and every one, produced in the minds of humans. I know the difference between Dionysus and Pan. An exceedingly important distinction due to the sexual nature of the earthly manifestations of the two concepts. Small distinctions matter in a god concept. In my younger days, I fully and freely embraced Dionysus wholeheartedly. Reveling in its excesses and ecstasy, oftentimes lost in a haze of devotion through physical and spiritual intoxication. I rejected Pan due to a lack of a sexual attraction for Sheep. Nothing draws a conceptual distinction so clearly as the earthy attributes of these two god concepts.(in my opinion)

Concepts of gods should never be taken at face value. Gods, or better said, the humans expressing their concepts of gods tend to lie, both to themselves and to their devotees. Let us now approach the sacred precincts of the politically correct deity concept of modern man.

So many theocratic elements of multi-faith ideas conceptualized into one all-embracing meaningless term "religion".

Islam, Christianity, Judaism.

Out of all of ancient history, these three are connected in the consciousness of the modern world. Their identification and connections here between religions are fuzzy, misleading, relying mostly on an age old tactic. That of using the sly resourcefulness of public mocking as the main method. Still, to this day, it is an all too common tactic among those oh so sophisticated urbanites, untroubled by "shit stirring", and mocking those of different beliefs. That is how my "faith" got its name. From the Latin "paganus" loosely translated would be "country dweller" or "rustic", "not of a city" "hick".. or believer in nonsense, people who don't think like we do. Same old, same old yo.

This embrace of mocking has produced a common modern era perception of an idea or meme. This idea, or meme, proposes that there exists in secular reality a thing called "Abrahamic religions". - It is a modern social construct of half-crazed, solipsistic idealists who's well-meaning intent(?) has supported the dogma of some of the worst theocratic monsters our world has experienced. Yet the world's empty headed progressive dilettantes persist. Christians are killed persistently and repeatedly for not excepting that they share the same god concept with their neighbors. Who hold another god concept entirely.

CAIRO — Dressed in military fatigues, the gunmen waved down the bus filled with Christian pilgrims as it wended its way down a dusty side-road in the desert of western Egypt, headed toward a monastery. Claiming to be security officers, the gunmen ordered the passengers to get out. They separated the men from the women and children, and instructed them to surrender their mobile phones. They told the men to recite the shahada, the Islamic declaration of faith.

Attempting to force them to believe in the same god concept. These men died before accepting the claim of a mutual, shared concept of god. The difference between the two concepts at that time was so great, that they gave up their lives rather than lie, to save themselves. That is the conviction of belief they had. This "same god", total nonsense is parroted by Progressive ideologues, and Islamic ideologues alike for different reasons. Yet still, the effect is to reinforce the dogmatic system of beliefs held by both. Neither Islamic or progressive ideologues have any affinity for the Christian faith whatsoever. They both view it as a competing system of belief.

When the men refused, the gunmen opened fire. At least 28 people were killed, several with a single shot to the head, according to the Egyptian authorities and relatives of the victims, several of whom were children. The attack on Friday in Minya Province, 120 miles south of Cairo, was a coldblooded escalation of sectarian violence targeting minority Christians that has left more than 100 people dead since December and shaken the country’s government.

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/26/world/middleeast/egypt-coptic-christian-attack.html?_r=0

I will now attempt an anthropological review of the "same god" meme. Where it originated, the historical background, the textural support for the claim.

First off, this should not need to be said, but I will anyways. Humans throughout our history have believed nonsense, unbelievably ridiculous stupid ass nonsense. No one could possibly believe the shit humans have believed. It's just fucking preposterous. Truly it can not be explained in any rational way. It most be classified as a delusional dogma. Something we can never make sense of. We most accept however, that it is in fact there. Despite our best wishes it just wont go away.

Mohammad claims the title of "Abrahamic religion"

The claim most be judged as the dogma of Mohammad's ideology, that is authored by an imaginary friend and as such, is in no way what so ever related to secular reality. Dogma, from the mouth of a self described "prophet" can never be allowed to intrude into secular reality. The very idea is the death of secular reality.

The expression 'Abrahamic religions' originates from the Qur'an's repeated references to the 'religion of Abraham' (see Surahs 2:130,135; 3:95; 6:123, 161; 12:38; 16:123; 22:78). In particular, this expression refers specifically to Islam, and is sometimes contrasted to Judaism and Christianity, as for example in Surah 2:135: "They say: "Become Jews or Christians if ye would be guided (To salvation)." Say thou: "Nay! (I would rather) the Religion of Abraham the True, and he joined not gods with God." In the Qur'an, Abraham is declared to have been a Muslim, 'not a Jew nor a Christian' (Surah 3:67)

http://www.newworldencyclopedia.org/entry/Abrahamic_religions

We most separate often repeated dogmas from reality. Neither Jews nor Christians worship allah. Who, in reality, is a rock. Sorry, it is just true.

Wait a moment, you may say! Secular reality is harsh and unforgiving. A whole lot of people a going to be mad at that, some might die. Yes, that is true, but it's just like life, which is itself, harsh and unforgiving. The reality of our own eventual demise, is also harsh and unforgiving. We call that secular reality. There is no god delusion to provide an easy out or helping hand. Perhaps that is why so many reject secular reality.

Back to the examination, "Allah" is the black stone of the Kabba. I have seen videos of Muslims crying out, Oh allah, as they worship a stone. It is part of the rituals of devotion proscribed by the prophet. My claim is supported by that "nasty thing" secular reality. One can search the evidence independently.

Mohammad, is said to have broke all the idols of the Kabba, but he left one.

Narrated `Abdullah bin Mas`ud:

The Prophet (ﷺ) entered Mecca and (at that time) there were three hundred-and-sixty idols around the Ka`ba. He started stabbing the idols with a stick he had in his hand and reciting: "Truth (Islam) has come and Falsehood (disbelief) has vanished."

https://sunnah.com/bukhari/46/39

Its historic name was allah. This is secular reality. It's supported by the visual confirmation of the existence of the allah stone still being there to this day. Were the stone not there, one could make an argument. But it is there. Well sourced, detailed historic documentation from Islamic sources providing the back story of its existence are available as well.

The Story of rebuilding the House by Quraysh before the Messenger of Allah was sent as Prophet

http://www.qtafsir.com/index.php?option=com_content&task=view&id=305

The Dispute regarding Who should place the Black Stone in Its Place

http://www.qtafsir.com/index.php?option=com_content&task=view&id=304

Mohammad had as of yet to have a claimed revelation, and at that time the most venerated object of worship on the Arabian peninsula is a black stone referred to as allah.

It's still there, it's still allah. Google "photo black stone of the Kabba". and you too shall see.

When pilgrims circle the Ka'bah as part of the Tawaf ritual of the Hajj, many of them try, if possible, to stop and kiss the Black Stone, emulating the kiss that it received from Muhammad.[3] If they cannot reach it, they are to point to it on each of their seven circuits around the Kaaba.[4]

http://www.newworldencyclopedia.org/entry/Black_Stone_of_Mecca

Were you to look at a video of this, you would see some devotees pointing at the stone and shouting, pleading out... allah oh allah.

If you wish to persist with your persistent progressive belief of the same god meme can you please source Jews or Christians being religiously obligated or required to venerate a rock? either now, or at any time in the past is cool.

Chapter: (37) What Has Been Related About Kissing The (Black) Stone

Abbas bin Rabi'ah said: "I saw Umar bin Al-Khattab kissing the (Black) Stone and saying: 'I am kissing you while I know that you are just a stone, and if I had not seen the Messenger of Allah kissing you, I would not kiss you.'"

https://sunnah.com/tirmidhi/9/53

Don't embrace dogma over reason.

Signed Kunikos Cynic........ logocentrist.