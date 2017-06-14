Fetishizing Islam: How we can rest assured that Islam has nothing to do with FGM

Meaning fetish

What does fetish mean? fetish"material object regarded with awe as having mysterious powers or being the representative of a deity that may be worshipped through it," 1610s, fatisso, from Portuguese feitiço "charm, sorcery, allurement," noun use of an adjective meaning "artificial." The Portuguese adjective is from Latin facticius "made by art, artificial," from facere "to make, do, produce, etc."

http://dictionary.university/fetish

Little effort is needed to Fetishize an Idea. Religion is an Idea. Islam is a religion. Away we go!!!

It often makes life so much easier when thinking of practices we do not accept. If we can only separate worldly actions from the source of the practices we might find objectionable. Then we can move on, unencumbered by unpleasant thoughts and uncomfortable realities. Were we to objectively examine the problem, we might recognize the "causal effect" of certain human behaviors compelling us to take some sort of action. Others may object to said action. Others still, may make wild accusations regarding our motivations and our intent.

To avoid these unpleasant outcomes, create your own personal Islam in your head, fetishize it. Think of the Muslims you know, and what pleasant wonderful human beings they really are. Then transfer your good feeling about them, to their faith. You can do it, if only you just try hard enough. Internalize colonialism, white privilege (even if you are not white), blather on about the terrible misogynistic nation you live in, condemn male circumcision, rail loudly against the lack of women football players in the NFL, scream ever louder that Hillary lost the election, complain that Rosie O'Donnell is not a sex symbol. You get the idea, persist, "toxic masculinity" anyone. There are many ways to avoid things you are unwilling to deal with.

What Is Causal Effect? The term causal effect is used quite often in the field of research and statistics. There are two terms involved in this concept: 1) causal and 2) effect. When you look at both of these terms first individually and then together, the overall concept is easy to understand! Let's look at the first word: causal. The root of this first word is cause. In order to produce something, there must be some type of cause to the situation, or there must be a reason why something is happening (referred to as the outcome). Now, keep this in mind as you look at the second word. The second word is 'effect.' 'Effect' is usually brought on by a cause. Therefore, causal effect means that something has happened, or is happening, based on something that has occurred or is occurring. A simple way to remember the meaning of causal effect is: B happened because of A, and the outcome of B is strong or weak depending how much of or how well A worked.

http://study.com/academy/lesson/causal-effect-definition-lesson-quiz.html

When first reading about the objectionable practice, point out that it says it's a cultural practice. If that does not work, try well "it's a small Shia sect" that no one really belongs to, and they misunderstand their faith anyways.

Detroit emergency room physician Jumana Nagarwala, 44, was arrested April 12 and is currently in jail awaiting trial after a federal judge deemed her a flight risk and a threat to the community.The three defendants belong to a "religious and cultural community" that investigators allege practices female genital mutilation on young girls -- a painful surgical procedure to remove part of the clitoris or clitoral hood to suppress female sexuality. During a court hearing April 17, Nagarwala's defense attorney, Shannon Smith, told a judge the procedure did not involve cutting and was religious in nature, CNN affiliate WXYZ reported. Smith argued the procedure is practiced by the Dawoodi Bohra, an Islamic sect based in India, and that the clinic was used to keep procedures sterile, WXYZ reported.

http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/22/health/detroit-genital-mutilation-charges/index.html

Then go to a left-leaning site that you know supports women's rights, and see if they confirm your belief. They would never lie!

Rep. Abdullah Hammoud (D), who is Muslim, was quick to respond to Hoitenga’s email, urging his fellow legislators “to NOT support” her bill. “There is no Sharia law, ‘fundamentalist version’ or other, which encourages or permits female genital mutilation,” Hammoud wrote in an email. “The doctor that was charged engaged in a cultural practice, NOT a religious practice; again, she engaged in a practice that is illegal, and was therefore charged with committing a crime.” Sharia law, a favorite bogeyman of anti-Muslim extremists, is the deeply misunderstood legal or philosophical code of Islam. It’s interpreted differently by Muslims across the world using an assortment of texts, including the Quran, the Sunnah and Hadiths.

And further statements can be found ensuring the "correctness", politically, so to speak of your belief.

The practice “has not been confined to a particular culture or religion,” according to the Female Genital Mutilation National Clinical Group, a United Kingdom-based charity working with women who have suffered FGM. “FGM has neither been mentioned in the Quran nor Sunnah.”

.http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/sharia-michigan-female-genital-mutilation_us_58f90bc4e4b00fa7de127a83

When articles come out with facts you don't like. Blame the reporting. They most have got it wrong.

On paper, the law seems clear: Cutting any part of a young girl's genitalia is illegal — and no custom or ritual can be used to justify it. The law has been on the books for 21 years, unchallenged. But in a federal courtroom in Detroit, a landmark case involving the centuries-old taboo ritual is about to put that law to the test for the first time. And perhaps more historic, a question will be raised in the American legal system that has never been raised before: Does the U.S. Constitution allow for genital cutting, even if it's just a minor nick or scraping, in the name of religion?

http://www.freep.com/story/news/2017/05/21/female-genital-mutilation-religious-freedom/319911001/

Hateful people, who do not care about women, or their rights. They may try to show you something to suggest women are being abused, as a way to control their sexual impulses. Don't believe them! You know Islam, your personal Islam, they most likely don't or they would not be doing what they are.

I think female genital mutilation is the accepted term, and it's the term WHO uses. Mutilation shows the gravity of the practice. You're damaging healthy tissue and altering it in ways that may be permanent, for no medical reason. But some people, when working within communities, use the word cutting instead of mutilation. In some places, the word mutilation comes across as meaning the women who have had the procedure are damaged. Those women can be offended. Sometimes a term used at the policy level may be appropriate, but at the community level it might be better in some instances to use the term cutting. Are there any health benefits? There are no health benefits, only health risks. It's a way of controlling female sexuality

http://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2017/05/06/526766230/female-genital-mutilation-what-it-does-to-a-woman

These people are just so hateful, they may show you second sources, confirming the first. Don't listen, no good can come from it. NPR is a notorious right wing hate site, that's all you need to know. One hate site is the same as an another. "Resist".

Federal prosecutors consider circumcision of girls a form of sexual assault, based on statement made in court this week.

http://www.mlive.com/news/detroit/index.ssf/2017/05/prosecutor_says_defendants_in.html

Remember, only people like you care about women. Islamophobes, unlike you, are horrible, horrible, people who only want to hurt others. Some people just hate Muslims and brown-skinned humans, in general. (never consider that most of the women mutilated are not white... just strike it from your mind, no good can come of it) In your Islam, Mohammad was a man of "color", strike from memory that Mohammad was white

You are only are protecting against negative stereotypes of a religion. And false impressions of other people's faith. You should stand proud mighty warrior of the oppressed. Righteous you are in your beliefs. All religion is the same when you get down to it.

At this point, some raving lunatic may try to explain to you what Islam really teaches. Just remember, Only you know your own fetishized personal Islam, they do not. Islam is an idea in your head, and no one can challenge it, NO ONE! Islam is a beautiful religion of peace and tolerance. Mohammad was the first feminist!

As the great defender of women's rights Chuck D has said "don't believe the hype" And if there is anyone defending women's rights, it is Rappers. They are well known for their strong support for feminism and total lack of misogyny.

There are falsehoods and lies everywhere. There may even be spurious reports targeting innocent Muslim doctors, peddling false charges. Just don't believe that. Don't ask questions. It's rude, know your place.

Hatem Elhagaly (AKA "Hatem Al Haj") worked as a doctor in Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine at the Mayo Clinic in Albert Lea, MN. His special interests are in child development. He is also a proponent of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM). In an Arabic-language paper entitled "Circumcision of Girls: Jurisprudence and Medicine" (original here and here),

"His reasoning is that it is a religious practice. if you research his claims in the hadiths found online, you will see that he is not incorrect."

Never listen to other people. They don't know the Islam you have fetishized in your head. There is no way they can. It's your Islam and no one can take it away.

Elhagaly (AKA "Al Haj") repeatedly points to the idea that FGM is "an honor" for women, ignoring FGM's extremely detrimental effects on women's health and the barbarity of the practice. He attempts to justify his ideas by referencing scholars from several schools of Islamic thought and also the words of Muhammad, including the idea that FGM is desirable "because it is more beautiful to behold and better for her husband." Hatem Elhagaly was taking care of young girls in Albert Lea, MN. Learn more about him at his website. Hatem Elhagaly is already gone from his job at the Mayo Clinic. I now demand that the various medical boards that support him revoke his certifications. Join with me in voicing your outrage. Together, we can insist that his board certifications in this country be revoked. Remember: It doesn't matter how "little" you cut a little girl's vulva. It's still felony child abuse.

https://www.change.org/p/revoke-the-certifications-of-hatem-elhagaly

Islamophobes may try telling you about a book of religious laws, called the reliance of the traveller. Know in your heart, that more than likely it's a Zionist conspiracy to discredit a great faith. Zionists have been trying to exterminate Muslim for decades now! No, it's true!

This work is the first translation of a standard Islamic legal reference in a European language to be certified by Al-Azhar, the Muslim world’s oldest institution of higher learning. It presents an explanative interpretation of ‘Umdat al-salik, a classic Sunni manual of Sacred Law by Ahmad ibn Naqib al-Misri

https://www.albalaghbooks.com/fiqh/classic/reliance-of-the-traveller-a-classic-manual-of-islamic-sacred-law/

Just when you've gotten to your happy place, they return. Tune them out. Nothing they say about your fetishized Islam will change your mind. If they cared about women, they would be protecting a Muslim woman's "faith" from theses spurious charges, repeat louder, SPURIOUS, SPURIOUS charges. There is nothing to see you Islamophobes be gone with you!!!!!!!!!

local mosque was paying a physician to perform female genital mutilation on young girls, an attorney serving as a guardian for the doctor's children alleged in court Tuesday. The disclosure occurred during a hearing in which the state is seeking to terminate the parental rights of Dr. Jumana Nagarwala, 44, of Northville, the lead defendant in Detroit's historic genital cutting case.

http://www.wzzm13.com/news/local/michigan/attorney-mosque-paid-doctor-to-perform-genital-cuttings-on-girls/448777631

Oh my, a mosque is involved. How to keep that fetishized Islam intact. Oh, oh, what now to do. Joining Gays, Lesbians, Transgenders, Queers, and politically correct activists for Palestine in Gaza?(Hamasistan)That is aways an option, I guess.

At this point meditation, Yoga, even hot Yoga, may not enough for you. So try Alcohol, Opiates, or some mind altering substances. Protect your fetishized Islam! It's the most important thing in the world. Whatever you need to do to persevere it is well justified.

Some light reading for the plane ride to the Middle East and the glorious beaches of Gaza.

http://www.deoband.net/blogs/shafii-school-of-fiqh

Page 25. Shafi'i jurisprudence or fiqh is what is found in the reliance of the traveller, the most widely followed or distributed book of Islamic law.

e4.3 Circumcision is obligatory (O: for both men and women. For men it consists of removing the prepuce from the penis, and for women, removing the prepuce (Ar. bazr) of the clitoris (n: not the clitoris itself, as some mistakenly assert). (A: Hanbalis hold that circumcision of women is not obligatory but sunna, while Hanafis consider it a mere courtesy to the husband.)

http://atheistmuslim.altervista.org/sharia.pdf

It has been said that in the Arabic edition there is no qualifier, it says removal of the Bazr. I can not prove that. So I do not make that claim. I claim as true, things I can verify, and produce when asked.

Arabic word Bazr http://en.bab.la/dictionary/english-arabic/clitoris

Circumcision is not an inherited custom as some people claim, rather it is prescribed in Islam and the scholars are unanimously agreed that it is prescribed. Not a single Muslim scholar – as far as we know – has said that circumcision is not prescribed.

http://www.islam-qa.com/en/ref/60314/female%20circumcision

Primary source material.

Chapter: Abrogation of “water is for water”, and that it is obligatory to perform ghusl when the two circumcised parts meet (22) باب نَسْخِ ‏"‏ الْمَاءُ مِنَ الْمَاءِ ‏"‏ ‏وَوُجُوبِ الْغُسْلِ بِالْتِقَاءِ الْخِتَانَيْنِ ‏

Abu Musa reported: There cropped up a difference of opinion between a group of Muhajirs (Emigrants and a group of Ansar (Helpers) (and the point of dispute was) that the Ansar said: The bath (because of sexual intercourse) becomes obligatory only-when the semen spurts out or ejaculates. But the Muhajirs said: When a man has sexual intercourse (with the woman), a bath becomes obligatory (no matter whether or not there is seminal emission or ejaculation). Abu Musa said: Well, I satisfy you on this (issue). He (Abu Musa, the narrator) said: I got up (and went) to 'A'isha and sought her permission and it was granted, and I said to her: 0 Mother, or Mother of the Faithful, I want to ask you about a matter on which I feel shy. She said: Don't feel shy of asking me about a thing which you can ask your mother, who gave you birth, for I am too your mother. Upon this I said: What makes a bath obligatory for a person? She replied: You have come across one well informed! The Messenger of Allah (ﷺ) said: When anyone sits amidst four parts (of the woman) and the circumcised parts touch each other a bath becomes obligatory.

https://sunnah.com/muslim/3/107

General Behavior (Kitab Al-Adab) Dawud :: Book 41 :Hadith 5251 Narrated Umm Atiyyah al-Ansariyyah: A woman used to perform circumcision in Medina. The Prophet (peace_be_upon_him) said to her: Do not cut severely as that is better for a woman and more desirable for a husband.

http://quranexplorer.com/hadithebook/English/Hadith/dawud/041.5251.html

More than 200 million girls and women alive today have undergone some form of female genital mutilation (FGM), also called female circumcision — with another 15 million young girls expected to undergo the process in the next decade, according to UNICEF.

http://www.egyptindependent.com/cut-secret-medicalization-fgm-egypt/

PREVALENCE OF GENITAL MUTILATION In this study, a majority of women reported being subjected, at least once, to genital mutilations. Almost 8 out of 10 (81.6%) Egyptian women reported being subjected to genital mutilations. This incidence is in agreement with findings from other investigations that have been made over the past 12 years. The average incidence of FSC in these studies is 80.5% (See Table 1). Although these surveys are not without methodological problems, they are all reasonably consistent in their report of the prevalence of female genital mutilations.

http://www.nocirc.org/symposia/first/badawi.html

I would be very careful opening that. you do not want to look!!!!

3 Photographs That Tell The Whole Truth About Female Genital Mutilation (NSFW)

http://www.refinery29.com/2017/03/143946/female-genital-mutilation-recovery-information

How is it that two people who claim to be leftists – a term I would also apply to myself – are defending a man who advocates one of the most violently patriarchal acts imaginable, FGM, by downplaying the regressiveness of his views? And how can they possibly reconcile this with their claimed leftwing values? The answer lies in their misunderstanding of multiculturalism. Newman argues that Qaradawi's support for FGM is not really that bad because "a truly multicultural society cannot regard the current state of social attitudes we have in Britain as self-evidently normative, and that anyone who disagrees is a bigot". Put in less abstruse terms, he is saying the right of young girls not to be mutilated is culturally specific rather than universal and that, as FGM is part of some, mainly African, cultures, we should just accept it. Similarly, we should not hold Qaradawi's support for it against him. Who are we, Newman is effectively asking, to judge that FGM is so wrong?

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/belief/2010/oct/15/female-genital-mutilation-yusuf-al-qaradawi

I mean what is more important, your personal fetishized Islam, or a couple hundred million women you will never meet?

See also.

http://somaliaone.net/2016/07/29/somalia-consultations-in-mogadishu-to-ban-fgm/

https://www.memri.org/reports/debate-over-female-circumcision-egy