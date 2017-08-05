Danu rejoices at America's sudden and unexpected rejection of Gaia

Making people uncomfortable, forcing them to look at things differently than they would sometimes prefer, is Philosophy,(paganism) The search for the divine, the Logos. Religion, is reading the internal organs, and entrails of slaughtered animals. They are both very messy in action and deed.

U.S. submits formal notice of withdrawal from Paris climate pact

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-un-climate-usa-paris-idUSKBN1AK2FM

As a pagan James Lovelock and Lynn Margulis were the high priest and priestess of the modern Gaia theory, that is only a poor mans reworking of Plato's Timaeus for the twenty first century.

No, I'm not kidding that is where the modern global warming hypostasis originated.

Perhaps the fifth century Platonist philosopher Proclus would be pleased to learn that after fifteen hundred years, the Gaia hypothesis is still with us and that philosophers today wrestle, as Proclus did, with competing orders of explanation for natural phenomena, ranging from the highly suspect teleology to respectable emergence. No doubt he would be surprised to find the hypothesis, which in its strongest modern formulation posits that living systems on earth actively create conditions favorable to themselves, called 'new'. Volume III of Proclus' Commentary on Plato's Timaeus, Proclus on the World's Body, might well be taken as a precursor of Lovelock's work.[1] In it, Proclus, while commenting on Timaeus 31a-34a8, works through the meaning of natural philosophy, attempting to address the ecology of the earth's living systems within a plurality of intellectual viewpoints, from Aristotelian science to Neoplatonist metaphysics. Dirk Baltzly, the editor and translator, does a fine job of explaining this material, which ranges from the elementary to the abstruse, to the reader unacquainted with Greek science and mathematics.

https://ndpr.nd.edu/news/23310-commentary-on-plato-s-timaeus-volume-iii-book-3-part-i-proclus-on-the-world-s-body/

I believe it was Al Gore who first said to the American budding pagan congregation.

Hi, I'm the prophet of the Goddess Gaia, My name is chicken little. I hate to inform you the sky is falling, and the earth is in fact warming at an alarming rate Oh my, Oh my.... From on high, I command unto you in my goddess name, that thee in an accelerated, expeditious manner sacrifice willingly any means of industrial production, warm houses, air conditioning , individual transportation, individual refrigeration, solo showers and baths, red meat, and your children's future economic well being at the earth's altar in supplication of me (Gaia) It's only when we are all cold, hungry, and in sitting the dark that that goddess can truly be known or appreciated. What gifts the divine can can reward the believer with. Surely gaia loves her children and only wants what is best.

If thee do not heed the words of the Divine Goddess she will burn your little planet to ashes. Woe is thee who ignores the wise words of the most holy apostle the Goreical. Let's just hope the goddess is satisfied with material sacrifice. She has demanded much more in the past. But don't worry, I'm sure she has mellowed with age. So many were consumed with the dangers of Christianity in America, they never saw us pagans coming. Secularism my ass. It says separation between "church" and state. It says nothing about sacrificing the future of America at the altar of the Goddess Gaia. She is the earth, she is nation, she is the firmament that we stand upon.

Political correctness, religion and government.

The global warming cult, and it's deity gaia are one of the multiculturalists favorite gods, or in this case goddess. It was she Gaia lavishly funded by the government. As was politically correct to do so. Now, however, Gaia, as America turns her lonely face from you Danu rejoices.

Kpr37 child of the goddess Danu (Tuatha De' Danann)