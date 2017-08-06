The pitfalls and follies of misgendering in the modern age.

Why is proper gender identification so critical in the modern age? You do want to exterminate all the Males right?

Why have any? There is no reason at all to let them live. They smell to high heavens of toxic masculinity after all.

So pay close attention and make sure you get it right. Males have a XY chromosome and just like human women, female plants carry the XX chromosome. Remember the science. Isn't biology fascinating just how that works? But's it's just nature doing its thing after all.

The sex of your plants is genetically determined but is also influenced by the environment. The cannabis plant has two pairs of sex chromosomes, one of which carries the genes that determine sex. As with humans, these are either X or Y. Male plants have the XY chromosome while females are XX. In nature, each grouping has a roughly 50:50 chance of occurring per seed, but in your garden you can control male to female ratios once you learn to recognize what each gender looks like. Identifying Females

Closely examine the plants "sex parts" to help you determine gender. Female plant "sex parts" will appear distinct and different than male plant "sex parts".

Female marijuana flowers, which start to appear later than those of the males, look more like sacks. As they develop, two upraised feather-like stigmas will shoot out of each sack. They are usually white or cream-colored and are generally found on the main stalk at a node region. A node region is the area on a plant where a branch grows from the stem or where a branch grows on a branch. These stalks are designed to trap the pollen released by the male plant and carried along by the wind. Download my free marijuana grow bible to learn more tips and tricks for growing marijuana A word about Pollination If a female plant should receive pollen, it will no longer focus its energy on growing flowers, but will instead start to produce seeds. A healthy female plant can produce a lot of seeds, but unless you are trying to breed a particular type of marijuana, seed production will offer you no benefits. For this reason, growers remove male plants as soon as they identify them. Another reason to remove the males is that this will give your remaining female plants more sun and light, and will also reduce the number of plants you are tending. Male plants are not very good to smoke, but leaving them in the ground (away from your females) is fine, because you can still use the leaves to make potent pot butter.

Closely examine the plants "sex parts" to help you determine gender. Male plant "sex parts" will appear distinct and different than Female plant "sex parts."

Identifying Males Male marijuana plants usually start to flower one to four reeks sooner than females. They develop fewer flowers and tend to grow straight up, with flowers developing near the top. The immature first flowers (preflowers), appear at the tips of the main stem and branches. These flowers are usually closed, green, and develop in tight clusters. The main parts of the male flower are five petal-shaped objects that enclose the sex organs. They look like a tiny bunch of bananas. As it matures, each one of these clusters opens to reveal a stamen. Stamens allow the plants to produce pollen that is used for reproduction in the wild. Removing males from your Growing Site Uprooting male plants from the ground is one extremely reliable way to eliminate the males from your crop. Simply remove the plant and the problem is solved. The disadvantage to waiting until the males show flowers at your site is that you may not notice them until they have already released their pollen

https://www.theweedblog.com/sexing-your-outdoor-marijuana-plants/#prettyPhoto

Now I just don't kill the males, oh no. I finely chop them up and throw them on the compost pile where I let them rot for a month or so.

Then I shovel some up, mix it with bat guano and water to make a tea.The females grow the best when feeding the rotting bits of the Males and bat shit.