ISIS Enshrines a Theology of Rape- NY times - And what the Times left out

QADIYA, Iraq — In the moments before he raped the 12-year-old girl, the Islamic State fighter took the time to explain that what he was about to do was not a sin. Because the preteen girl practiced a religion other than Islam, the Quran not only gave him the right to rape her — it condoned and encouraged it, he insisted. He bound her hands and gagged her. Then he knelt beside the bed and prostrated himself in prayer before getting on top of her. When it was over, he knelt to pray again, bookending the rape with acts of religious devotion. “I kept telling him it hurts — please stop,” said the girl, whose body is so small an adult could circle her waist with two hands. “He told me that according to Islam he is allowed to rape an unbeliever. He said that by raping me, he is drawing closer to God,” she said in an interview alongside her family in a refugee camp here, to which she escaped after 11 months of captivity. The systematic rape of women and girls from the Yazidi religious minority has become deeply enmeshed in the organization and the radical theology of the Islamic State in the year since the group announced it was reviving slavery as an institution. Interviews with 21 women and girls who recently escaped the Islamic State, as well as an examination of the group’s official communications, illuminate how the practice has been enshrined in the group’s core tenets. The trade in Yazidi women and girls has created a persistent infrastructure, with a network of warehouses where the victims are held, viewing rooms where they are inspected and marketed, and a dedicated fleet of buses used to transport them. A total of 5,270 Yazidis were abducted last year, and at least 3,144 are still being held, according to community leaders. To handle them, the Islamic State has developed a detailed bureaucracy of sex slavery, including sales contracts notarized by the ISIS-run Islamic courts. And the practice has become an established recruiting tool to lure men from deeply conservative Muslim societies, where casual sex is taboo and dating is forbidden. A growing body of internal policy memos and theological discussions has established guidelines for slavery, including a lengthy how-to manual issued by the Islamic State Research and Fatwa Department just last month. Repeatedly, the ISIS leadership has emphasized a narrow and selective reading of the Quran and other religious rulings to not only justify violence, but also to elevate and celebrate each sexual assault as spiritually beneficial, even virtuous. “Every time that he came to rape me, he would pray,” said F, a 15-year-old girl who was captured on the shoulder of Mount Sinjar one year ago and was sold to an Iraqi fighter in his 20s. Like some others interviewed by The New York Times, she wanted to be identified only by her first initial because of the shame associated with rape. “He kept telling me this is ibadah,” she said, using a term from Islamic scripture meaning worship. “He said that raping me is his prayer to God. I said to him, ‘What you’re doing to me is wrong, and it will not bring you closer to God.’ And he said, ‘No, it’s allowed. It’s halal,’ ” said the teenager, who escaped in April with the help of smugglers after being enslaved for nearly nine months. Calculated Conquest The Islamic State’s formal introduction of systematic sexual slavery dates to Aug. 3, 2014, when its fighters invaded the villages on the southern flank of Mount Sinjar, a craggy massif of dun-colored rock in northern Iraq.

https://www.nytimes.com/2015/08/14/world/middleeast/isis-enshrines-a-theology-of-rape.html?_r=1

What this article fails to mention, and should, in fact, be deemed incumbent upon the author to include, Would be a full context to the disturbing words above. Where does the belief come from? Who taught him this? Is this a teaching of orthodox Sunni Islam?

I will attempt to deliver a detailed, sourced in context and complete examination of the reasons for the horrific misogynistic beliefs expressed in the linked article. Starting with Quran 4:24 Surah an-Nisa

The mainstream of Sunni Islamic jurisprudence has justified and supported that practice (sex with captive women= rape) on the basis of Islam’s canonical sources. (Quran, hadith, sunnah) Islamic "sex slavery" is religiously sanctioned halal (permitted) "lawful for you" ‘guilt-free sex’.

And all married women (are forbidden? unto you) save those (captives) whom your right hands possess. It is a decree of Allah for you. Lawful unto you are all beyond those mentioned, so that ye seek them with your wealth in honest wedlock, not debauchery.

http://quranexplorer.com/Quran/Default.aspx

This has a further explanation in the hadiths and establishes the "sunnah" or traditions of Mohammad. The Sunnah has certain theocratic meanings and associations as used in that context. The encyclopedia Britannica lends a hand with the secular rundown.

Sunnah, ( Arabic: “habitual practice”) also spelled Sunna , the body of traditional social and legal custom and practice of the Islamic community. Along with the Qurʾān (the holy book of Islam) and Hadith (recorded sayings of the Prophet Muhammad), it is a major source of Sharīʿah, or Islamic law.

See book of Marriage

The Book of Marriage (Kitab Al-Nikah) Muslim :: Book 8 : Hadith 3432 Abu Sa'id al-Khudri (Allah her pleased with him) reported that at the Battle of Hanain Allah's Messenger (may peace be upon him) sent an army to Autas and encountered the enemy and fought with them. Having overcome them and taken them captives, the Companions of Allah's Messenger (may peace te upon him) seemed to refrain from having intercourse with captive women because of their husbands being polytheists. Then Allah, Most High, sent down regarding that:" And women already married, except those whom your right hands possess (iv. 24)" (i. e. they were lawful for them when their 'Idda period came to an end).

http://www.quranexplorer.com/Hadith/English/Hadith/muslim/008.3432.html

This hadith confirms that 4:24 Surah an-Nisa was revealed in the context of sex with captured women.

See as well: The prophet himself distributing a sex slave.

Military Expeditions led by the Prophet (pbuh) (Al-Maghaazi)

Bukhari :: Book 5 :: Volume 59 :: Hadith 637

Narrated Buraida:

The Prophet sent 'Ali to Khalid to bring the Khumus (of the booty) and I hated Ali, and 'Ali had taken a bath (after a sexual act with a slave-girl from the Khumus). I said to Khalid, "Don't you see this (i.e. Ali)?" When we reached the Prophet I mentioned that to him. He said, "O Buraida! Do you hate Ali?" I said, "Yes." He said, "Do you hate him, for he deserves more than that from the Khumlus."

https://sunnah.com/bukhari/64/377

The recognized leader divvies up the "spoils of war". Distributing them at his whim. Surely allah will guide him to what is best?

Quranic verse 4:24 and related hadiths made Halal," those whom your right hands possess" legal in the eyes of Mohammad and by extension allah, to be used as an object of lust for the sexual satisfaction of the victorious jihadist, sex slaves to be precise.

That which allah has made halal, may not be made haram by mortal man. Heretics and apostates are those who forget the way of the Prophet (Sunnah) and are guilty of "bid'ah" or innovation. That will get you killed. bid'ah or innovation is discouraged.

page 622 in the pdf file, from the reliance of the traveller

@O9.13 When a child or a woman is taken captive, they become slaves by the fact of capture, and the woman's previous marriage is immediately annulled.

http://unconstrainedanalytics.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/Reliance-of-the-Traveler-al-Misri.pdf

The Tafsir al-Jalalyn Quran 4:24 Surah an-Nisa. ( Quranic commentary)

And, forbidden to you are, wedded women, those with spouses, that you should marry them before they have left their spouses, be they Muslim free women or not; save what your right hands own, of captured [slave] girls, whom you may have sexual intercourse with, even if they should have spouses among the enemy camp, but only after they have been absolved of the possibility of pregnancy [after the completion of one menstrual cycle]; this is what God has prescribed for you (kitāba is in the accusative because it is the verbal noun). Lawful for you (read passive wa-uhilla, or active wa-ahalla)

http://www.altafsir.com/Tafasir.asp?tMadhNo=1&tTafsirNo=74&tSoraNo=4&tAyahNo=24&tDisplay=yes&UserProfile=0&LanguageId=2

From the Tafsir of Ibn Kathir. 4:24 Surah an-Nisa. ( Quranic commentary)

Forbidding Women Already Married, Except for Female Slaves Allah said, ﴿وَالْمُحْصَنَـتُ مِنَ النِّسَآءِ إِلاَّ مَا مَلَكْتَ أَيْمَـنُكُمْ﴾ (Also (forbidden are) women already married, except those whom your right hands possess.) The Ayah means, you are prohibited from marrying women who are already married, ﴿إِلاَّ مَا مَلَكْتَ أَيْمَـنُكُمْ﴾ (except those whom your right hands possess) except those whom you acquire through war, for you are allowed such women after making sure they are not pregnant. Imam Ahmad recorded that Abu Sa`id Al-Khudri said, "We captured some women from the area of Awtas who were already married, and we disliked having sexual relations with them because they already had husbands. So, we asked the Prophet about this matter, and this Ayah was revealed, e ﴿وَالْمُحْصَنَـتُ مِنَ النِّسَآءِ إِلاَّ مَا مَلَكْتَ أَيْمَـنُكُمْ﴾ (Also (forbidden are) women already married, except those whom your right hands possess). Consequently, we had sexual relations with these women.'' This is the wording collected by At-Tirmidhi An-Nasa'i, Ibn Jarir and Muslim in his Sahih. Allah's statement, ﴿كِتَـبَ اللَّهِ عَلَيْكُمْ﴾ (Thus has Allah ordained for you) means, this prohibition was ordained for you by Allah. Therefore, adhere to Allah's Book, do not transgress His set limits, and adhere to His legislation and decrees.

http://www.qtafsir.com/index.php?option=com_content&task=view&id=684&Itemid=59

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi the caliph of the Islamic state.

Born a Sunni in 1971 in Samarra with the name Awwad Ibrahim Ali al-Badri al-Samarrai, he claims to be a direct descendant of the prophet Muhammad. According to a widely cited biography released by jihadists, “he is a man from a religious family. His brothers and uncles include preachers and professors of Arabic language, rhetoric and logic.” The biography and Arabic-language accounts claim he obtained a doctorate at Islamic University in Baghdad — which is presumably why several of his many aliases include the title “Dr.” Holding degrees in Islamic studies and history, he is believed to have been an Islamic preacher around the time of the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq.

http://www.washingtonpost.com/news/morning-mix/wp/2014/06/11/how-isis-leader-abu-bakr-al-baghdadi-became-the-worlds-most-powerful-jihadi-leader

The new caliph partakes of the benefits (concubinage/sex slavery) allah has granted those who "struggle"(jihad) in its way. He is raping captives.

An FBI affidavit against Umm Sayyaf described how Mueller was kept by the Sayyafs on behalf of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who raped her repeatedly, as ABC News previously reported. Umm Sayyaf was the “sole” person responsible for Mueller while in captivity, the Justice Department said. “The captives were at various times handcuffed, held in locked rooms, and given orders on a daily basis with respect to their activities, movements and liberty,” the FBI affidavit said. “While in captivity, Kayla Jean Mueller was sexually abused by [al-]Baghdadi, who forced her to have sex with him.”

http://abcnews.go.com/International/wife-isis-figure-charged-american-woman-kayla-muellers/story?id=36796458

When they were torn from their families by Islamic State militants last summer, thousands of Yazidi girls and women were raped, tortured, forcibly married and enslaved. But after eight months in hell, some have struggled back to their surviving relatives in Iraqi Kurdistan: sick, broken, traumatized — and pregnant. The youngest of these is 9, according to volunteers working in the refugee camps and abandoned buildings where they are sheltering. “This girl is so young she could die if she delivers a baby,” said Yousif Daoud, a Canadian-based aid worker who recently returned from the region. “Even a caesarian section is dangerous. The abuse she has suffered left her mentally and physically traumatized.”

http://www.thestar.com/news/world/2015/04/09/yazidi-girls-kidnapped-by-islamic-state-return-traumatized.html

It (sex slavery) was a common practice of the previous Caliphs.

We notice that women slavery in the Ottoman Harem started with Orhan Bey, but from the period of Sultan Mehmed the Conqueror the number of women slaves in the Harem increased rapidly. Starting from the middle of the Bayezid II's period, the tradition of the Sultans' marrying the neighbouring princelets' and Principalities' daughters ended . After that time, it became a new tradition for the Sultans to marry women slaves of the Harem. From that century, the Harem and the Sultanate based upon women slaves. They especially preferred to select Circassian, Georgian and Russian girls in the Harem. Since olden times, the Caucasian girls had been renowned with their beauties in the East. That is why, the Harem received too many Caucasian slaves in the beginning and that number rapidly increased especially in the 17th. Century. The girls taken over as prisoners of war in battlefields used to be taken in the Harem as women slaves earlier but in the decline and regression eras of the Ottomans they lost that source

http://www.exploreturkey.com/exptur.phtml?id=413

http://www.oceansbridge.com/oil-paintings/product/44197/theslavemarket1866

Inevitably this brings us back to the Yazidis, a religious minority whose members have been raped and murdered by Isis and its sons forceably converted and turned into killers. Holland is angry that the Yazidis have been so overlooked. “The massacres and enslavement was going on while Israel was attacking Gaza. There was talk about ‘Israeli genocide’. Israel was not committing genocide. It was not engaging in a deliberate attempt to kill civilians. All the world’s press was in Gaza, writing this, while at the same time an authentic genocide was going on, and no one paid it any attention. What happened to the Yazidis was authentically Nazi.” He says the genocide had deep historical roots. “Fatwas were pronounced in the Ottoman period that prescribed exactly what Isis are doing — that the men should be killed and the women enslaved. Just as Nazis justified genocide in terms of racial theory, there are Islamic scholars who justify it in terms of what the Koran says. Not to engage with that, to pretend that’s not an issue, is essentially to be complicit in genocide. After the Holocaust, Christians had to sit down and say ‘the way Christianity has portrayed the Jews as Christ killers fed into what happened’. There was an attempt to cleanse scriptures. There’s a need, by Muslims, to do the same with their scriptures. It’s been put to terrible uses.” The last time Holland made a documentary about Islam he received death threats. Is he frightened? “Ever since Rushdie, people have a sense that if you say anything negative about Islam, angry Muslims will protest. But there’s a further anxiety that if you insult Muslims, you’re a racist. There’s a conflation. Both of those anxieties have a chilling effect on questioning a fundamental issue: to what extent is there an ideological dimension to what is being done in Islam’s name? It seems there is a considerable ideological dimension.”

http://www.standard.co.uk/lifestyle/london-life/interview-historian-tom-holland-on-isis-receiving-death-threats-and-why-there-is-a-civil-war-in-the-a3541236.html

Prophetic, when you think about it.

In 1936, when the French were poised to merge the newly formed Alawite coastal state into a larger Syrian republic, six Alawite notables sent a petition begging them to reconsider. “The spirit of hatred and fanaticism embedded in the hearts of the Arab Muslims against everything that is non-Muslim has been perpetually nurtured by the Islamic religion,” they wrote. “There is no hope that the situation will ever change

http://www.nytimes.com/2013/06/23/magazine/the-price-of-loyalty-in-syria.html