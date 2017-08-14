identitarians Charlottesville opinion

Many of the obvious dangers inherent in identity politics have been exposed in recent years. the polarization of various groups centered around racial, sexual, or cultural aspects of self, and self-identity, have always seemed counter productive to me, as it relates to national unity. Since identitarianism is a philosophy which casts as unique or authentic to the self, or group, an identity that in fact is defined by its opposition to the Other. Pitting Americans against one another. Further, it suggests some groups are "oppressed" as relating to their identity. This merely reinforces the idea that the groups' dependence hinges on the acceptance of the dominant "other" culturally, and further internalizes and reinforces the idea of an oppressive hierarchy operating in the body politic of the nation. An idea or concept of identity politics promotes a victim mentality in its adherents. Those believing they are victims often strike out. One can not emphasize enough the dysmorphic beliefs of those promoting this ideology without including a very sophisticated, and clearly worded caution, against the dangers of ressentiment. Since no warning, ever as far as I am aware, has been found accompanying the promotion of identity politics, I suggest ressentiment is the goal and not a flaw in the ideology promoted.

Identity politics is spreading, filling the chasm where the politics of ideas used to be. Even the general election looks set to be a festival of identity, a less violent form of the communalistic politics we sniffily condemn in places like India. Politicos rarely speak of ‘the electorate’ anymore. Instead, they prefer to change their message depending on which ethnic, gender or generational pocket they’re talking to. Just look at Labour’s pink bus, Operation Black Vote and the Tories wooing of the ‘grey vote’. The end result is implicitly divisive, hinting that the young have different interests to the old, blacks think differently to whites, and women are a distinctive political species. The politics of identity is strongest among the young, especially on campus. There, the dread phrases ‘As a woman’, ‘As a gay man’ and ‘As a Muslim’ are commonplace. Things have gone so far that some students now insist that you ask a person what their preferred gender pronoun is before addressing them, on the basis that if you were to use the wrong one — such as calling a man a ‘he’ when in fact ‘he’ identifies as a ‘she’ — their personhood would be crushed and they would require months of therapy and tea to recover. The politics of identity is narcissistic and needy. It encourages self-reflection over solidarity with others, sectionalism over universalism. In 1979, the great American thinker Christopher Lasch noted the emergence of this new ‘narcissistic personality’, where individuals ‘cannot live without an admiring audience’. Such neediness is rampant now, as evidenced in all the identity sects demanding supine acceptance of their terminology and worldview from everyone. If you don’t respect their ideas, you hurt their minds and bodies. It’s all inherently censorious. Because if your political activism is indistinguishable from your natural characteristics or cultural identity, then any criticism of your political activism will inevitably feel like an assault on *you*. This is why student politicos in particular are so insanely cagey about open debate, forever hiding themselves in ‘safe spaces’ and trying to ward off campus anyone who criticises them in the same way monks might once have wielded crucifixes to chase away witches: because their transformation of their navels into the most interesting things in the world, their politicisation of their bodies and sexual preferences, means they can brook no ridicule of their outlook.

From Postmodern Politics and the Battle for the Future

Identity politics has its origins in the "new social movements" of the 1970s and 1980s and,ultimately, the struggles of the 1960s. Yet the "movement" of the '60s both pursued a coalitionand alliance politics and challenged the dominant powers on multiple levels -- gender, race, thehierarchical structure of the universities, colonial domination, U.S. imperialism in Vietnam, thealienated nature of work, sexual repression, and the oppressive organization of everyday life. Inthe 1970s, however, the "movement" fragmented into the "new social movements" whichincluded feminist, black liberation, gay and lesbian, and peace and environmental groups, eachfighting for their own interests (e.g., blacks saw the emerging environmental movement in thelate 1960s as a bourgeois diversion from civil rights struggles, and environmentalists emphasizedwilderness issues while ignoring problems of urban pollution). By the 1980s and 1990s, as theBalkanization process continued, the "new social movements" had become transformed into"identity politics," the very name suggesting a turn away from general social, political, andeconomic issues toward concerns with culture and personal identity.Identity politics bears the influence of postmodern theory, which is evident in the critique of modern reductionism, abstract universalism, and essentialism, as well as a use of multiperspectival strategies that legitimate multiple political voices. Foucault's genealogicalpolitics, for example, is explicitly designed to liberate suppressed voices and struggles in historyfrom the dominant narratives that reduce them to silence. In identity politics, individuals definethemselves primarily as belonging to a given group, marked as "oppressed" and therefore asoutside the dominant white male, heterosexual, capitalist culture. These identities revolve arounda "subject position," a key identity marker defined by one's gender, race, class, sexual preference,and so on, through which an individual is made subordinate to the dominant culture. Although class is certainly a major form of identity, identity politics typically is defined in opposition toclass politics.But although postmodern theory usually attacks essentialism, there is a form of essentialism inmany modes of identity politics which privilege gender, race, sexual preference, or some othermarker as theconstituent of identity. Moreover, through fetishizing a single all-defining personalidentity (woman, black, gay, etc.), identity politics also departs from the insight of postmoderntheory that identities are multiple and socially constructed, and that they need to be reconstructedin an emancipatory, autonomous, and self-affirming fashion. In other words, some versions ofidentity politics fetishize given constituents of identity, as if one of our multiple identity markerswere our deep and true self, around which all of our life and politics revolve.In some forms, identity politics also dovetails with liberal interest group politics that seeks toadvance the interests of a single specific group, typically in opposition not only to the dominantgroups, but also to other marginalized and oppressed groups. Thus, in contrast to the universaland collective emphases of modern politics, a postmodern identity politics tends to be insular andsomething of a special interest group, perhaps itself a postmodern phenomenon. Hence, whereasmodern politics focused on universalistic goals like gaining civil liberties, reducing inequalities,or transforming structures and institutions of domination, postmodern identity politics singles out the specific interests of a group and constructs identities through identification with the group and its struggle

New York Times the end of identity liberalism.

But it is at the level of electoral politics that identity liberalism has failed most spectacularly, as we have just seen. National politics in healthy periods is not about “difference,” it is about commonality

Identitarians can never build nor heal the nation, they are capable only of its deconstruction, never once showing themselves capable of action to improve a situation or debate

Now Charlottesville

Who would not have known that after all these of years of the promotion of identity politics some whites may choose to self-identify as white, and form groups defending and promoting whiteness?

Idiots, morons, and inbred anti-intellectual misfits gathered in Charlottesville to expose their racism and utter stupidity for all to see. They do have a first amendment right to do so. Hopefully, the public display of their overwhelming ignorance exposed their hate, and overt racism, compromising and exposing their ideas and beliefs for what they are, the delusional ramblings of white racists. This is a good thing, as the more exposed intolerant beliefs become, they are less likely to be endorsed or accepted by other people who previously may have been inclined to join said groups or organizations

Further readings.

Social postmodernism beyond identity politics. An interesting read on a direction some may suggest the Nation travels. I found the section where he claims science oppressing him amusing. Yet I know no good can come from such a belief. funny or not.

Identity Politics: Limits of Postmodernism and Queer Theory

Identitarianism is the belief that social identity matters most. Examples include white racists, black nationalists, male chauvinists, and gender feminists.If animals practiced identitarianism, cows and chickens would fight about who is more privileged while the butcher laughed.

Simon Tormey/ Do we need “identity politics”? Postmarxism and the critique of “pure particularism”

In his recent paper, ‘Multiculturalism, or, the cultural logic of multinational capitalism’ Slavoj Žižek argues that multiculturalism and, by extension, much of what comes under the rubric of ‘identity politics’ is no less than a new strain of ‘fascism’.1Žižek’s principal point is that multiculturalism enacts a form of postmodern ‘racism’ in which cultures and practices are sanctified insofar as they do not challenge or confront the authority of the Gaze. In this sense the multiculturalists’ ‘neutrality’ stands for his or her superiority over the very forms of life with which he or she is concerned to document and protect. It is a patronising gaze related to, if not the same as, that of the imperialist in his or her relations to the ‘poor bloody natives’. Žižek’s point concerns, however, not merely the character of multiculturalism, but also its political effects. In his view the domination of multiculturalism is at the same time the domination of the particular over the universal, of the fragment over thetotality, of surface appearance over ‘essentialist’ critique. The result has been disastrous for emancipatory theory, indeed for any attempt at maintaining a critical distance from the status quo. Žižek’s claim is that multiculturalism has inured the left to the promise of emancipation by as it were ‘rainbow coalition’ (Žižek, 1997, p. 47). In his view however, far from presaging a ‘new politics’ of the subject and a new politics of emancipation or universalism as its supporters claim, multiculturalism’s true raison d’êtreis the papering over the further extension of ‘globalisation’. Multiculturalism is as it were globalisation’s human ‘face’; it speaks to us as concerned citizens of the world, as post-political, post-class bearers of ‘new’, ‘diffuse’ identities whilst at the same time erasing difference in the course its unfolding. The celebration of difference and diversity associated with multiculturalism and identity politics more generally is false: lurking within is a barely concealed will-to-mastery whose realisation involves the subjection and subordination most obviously of the global South and ultimately of all those subject to and oppressed by the logic of capital (Žižek 1997, p. 46; Žižek 1999, pp. 208 ff.). Identity politics (of which multiculturalism is but one expression) is therefore equivalent to the end of politics, or rather it is the ‘post-politics’ of dispossession, not this ‘time’ by nation states, but by multinational corporations. ‘In the long term’, as he mordantly notes, ‘we shall not only wear Banana Republic shirts but also live in banana republics’ (Žižek 1999, p. 216). Žižek should be so lucky: some of us are consigned to live in banana monarchies. As is all too evident, Žižek’s critique comes as a slap in the face to the postmarxian left

